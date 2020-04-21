Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Presentation Slides

04/21/2020 | 07:28am EDT

Northern Trust Corporation

.First Quarter 2020

Quarterly Earnings Review

.

April 21, 2020

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrustNorthernTrust

1

NORTHERN TRUST'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

FOR OUR CLIENTS

  • Operational resiliency to support 60% year-over-year increase in volumes
  • Capital to support 20% increase in deposits and loans
  • Leveraging our digital capabilities for continued exceptional client servicing, including launching a COVID-19 Thought Leadership site
  • Offering our Client Relief Package to qualified clients, which includes options for payment deferments
  • Providing access to Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program

FOR OUR EMPLOYEES

  • Enabling 90%+ of our workforce to work remotely
  • Robust social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols to protect our workforce
  • Increased flexibility for alternative work options due to mandated school closures
  • Additional support and compensation for eligible employees, including those who are deemed critical for working in our offices

FOR OUR COMMUNITY

  • Philanthropic support to several nonprofit organizations around the world, including those that provide healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief
  • Created a COVID-19 Matching Gift program to encourage and leverage gifts from Northern Trust staff
  • Launched a virtual volunteer hub where employees can register for safe and immediate volunteer opportunities while sheltering in their homes

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Net income of $360.6 million, earnings per common share of $1.55

Return on average common equity of 13.4%

Key Macroeconomic Factors

1Q20 End of Period

Month Lag1

Quarter Lag2

YoY

Seq

YoY

Seq

YoY

Seq

S&P 500

(8.8)%

(20.0)%

17.7%

2.8%

28.9%

8.5%

MSCI EAFE Local

(15.1)%

(21.2)%

8.8%

(0.6)%

18.1%

4.8%

1 month Libor

(150) bps

(77) bps

3 month Libor

(115) bps

(46) bps

EUR / USD

2.3%

2.3%

GBP / USD

5.1%

6.8%

  1. Month Lag YoY represents the average month-ends of Dec. 2019 - Feb. 2020 vs. Dec. 2018 - Feb. 2019. Month Lag Seq represents the average month-ends of Dec. 2019 - Feb. 2020 vs. Sep. - Nov. 2019.
  2. Quarter Lag YoY represents quarter-end Dec. 2019 vs. Dec. 2018. Quarter Lag Seq represents quarter-end Dec. 2019 vs. Sep. 2019.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

3

SUMMARY RESULTS & KEY METRICS

$ in millions (except EPS and as noted)

% Change Vs.

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

4Q 2019

Revenue (FTE1)

$1,595.8

+7%

+2%

Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

+4%

(1)%

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

N/M

N/M

Net Income

$360.6

+4%

(3)%

Earnings per Share

$1.55

+5%

(9)%

Return on Equity2

13.4%

14.0%

14.8%

Pre-Tax Margin1,2

29.4%

30.9%

31.2%

Expense to Trust Fee Ratio2

106%

111%

108%

Assets under Custody / Administration3 (in billions)

$10,877

--

(10)%

Assets under Custody3 (in billions)

$8,255

+1%

(11)%

Global Custody Assets3 (in billions)

$5,218

+2%

(11)%

Assets under Management3 (in billions)

$1,119

(4)%

(9)%

  1. Revenue and pre-tax margin stated on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to reported revenue and reported pre-tax margin prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is included in the Appendix on page 11.
  2. Actual numbers for all periods, not % change.
  3. Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

4

TOTAL REVENUE

$ in millions

Total Revenue (FTE1)

+7%

+2%

$425

$425

$430

$416

$430

$73

$85

$70

$87

$64

$89

$60

$65

$66

$60

$929

$955

$976

$992

$1,004

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

  • Trust, Investment & Other Servicing Fees were up 8% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.
  • Foreign Exchange Trading Income increased 34% year-over-year and 38% sequentially.
  • Other Noninterest Income was up 37% year-over-year and 24% sequentially.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE1) was down 3% both year-over-year and sequentially.

Trust, Investment and

Other Noninterest

Other Servicing Fees

Income

FX Trading Income

Net Interest Income

(FTE1)

Categories may not sum due to rounding.

1 Net interest income and total revenue stated on an FTE basis are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the Appendix on page 11.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

5

TRUST, INVESTMENT & OTHER SERVICING FEES

$ in millions (except as noted)

% Change Vs.

Trust, Investment & Other Servicing Fees

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

4Q 2019

Custody & Fund Administration

$394.9

+5%

(1)%

Investment Management

120.8

+16%

+4%

Securities Lending

23.4

+3%

+4%

Other

35.3

+7%

+12%

Total Corporate & Institutional Services

$574.4

+7%

+1%

Central

$159.4

+6%

+1%

East

111.5

+11%

+1%

West

87.0

+9%

+2%

Global Family Office

71.3

+14%

(1)%

Total Wealth Management

$429.2

+9%

+1%

Client Assets1 (in billions):

C&IS AUC/A

$10,236

--

(10)%

C&IS AUC

$7,621

+1%

(10)%

Global Custody Assets

$5,218

+2%

(11)%

C&IS AUM

$843

(3)%

(8)%

Securities Lending Collateral

$167

+2%

+1%

Wealth Management AUC/A

$640

(7)%

(13)%

Wealth Management AUC

$634

(5)%

(14)%

Wealth Management AUM

$277

(6)%

(12)%

  • C&IS Trust, Investment & Other Servicing Fees were up 7% year-over-year and up 1% sequentially.
    • Custody & fund administration fees increased year-over-year primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.
    • Investment management fees increased both year-over-year and sequentially primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business.
    • Securities lending fees increased year-over- year primary due to higher volumes, while the sequential increase was primarily driven by higher spreads and volumes.
  • Wealth Management Trust, Investment & Other Servicing Fees were up 9% year- over-year, primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business. Sequentially, it increased 1%.

1 Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

6

Exchange Commission.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Average Earning Assets

($ in billions)

$110.7

$105.0

$107.2

$110.6

$105.7

1.61%

1.61%

1.59%

1.58%

1.51%

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

NII (FTE1) $429.8

$425.1

$425.3

$430.5

$416.2

in millions

Loans & Leases

Deposits w/ Banks

Securities

Fed Deposits & Other

NIM (FTE1)

  • Net Interest Income (FTE1) was down 3% both year-over-year and sequentially. Net interest margin (FTE1) was 1.51%.
  • Average Earning Assets were flat year-over-year and up 3% sequentially.
  • Average Total Deposits were up 4% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially.
  • Net Interest Margin decreased 7 basis points versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to lower short-term interest rates, partially offset by a balance sheet mix shift.
  • Net Interest Margin decreased 8 basis points versus the prior quarter primarily due to higher premium amortization, balance sheet mix shift, and lower short-term interest rates.

1 Net interest income and net interest margin stated on an FTE basis are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation

of these measures to reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the Appendix on page 11.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

7

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

$ in millions

Total Noninterest Expense

+4%

$1,072

(1)%

$1,066

$1,029

$1,006

$1,036

$88

$62

$73

$92

$77

$57

$51

$52

$51

$53

$165

$162

$148

$147

$152

$188

$186

$194

$206

$193

$568

$545

$546

$556

$598

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

  • Expenses totaled $1.1 billion in the first quarter, up 4% year-over-year and down 1% sequentially.
  • The year-over-year growth in expenses was primarily driven by increases in compensation and benefits and equipment & software related costs, partially offset by favorability in other operating expenses.
  • The slight sequential decline in expenses was primarily driven by decreases in other operating expenses and outside services, partially offset by increases in compensation and benefits.

Compensation & Benefits

Occupancy

Outside Services

Other

Equipment & Software

Categories may not sum due to rounding.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

8

CAPITAL

Northern Trust Corporation Capital Ratios

Advanced Approach

Common Equity Tier 1

12.9%

Tier 1

14.1%

Total

15.7%

Tier 1 Leverage

8.1%

Supplementary Leverage

7.2%

Capital Return

  • Declared $149 million in common stock dividends and $19 million in preferred stock dividends.
  • Repurchased 3.2 million shares of common stock in 1Q 2020 before announcing temporary suspension of repurchases, consistent with broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preferred Stock Issuance

Standardized Approach

Common Equity Tier 1

11.7%

Tier 1

12.8%

Total

14.5%

Tier 1 Leverage

8.1%

  • During 4Q 2019, issued and sold 16 million depositary shares of Series E Preferred Stock for net proceeds of $391.4 million, which were subsequently used to fund the redemption of all Series C Preferred Stock outstanding in Q1 2020.
  • During Q1 2020, Series E Preferred Stock dividend was approximately $7.6 million, covering 11/5/2019 through 3/31/2020.
  • Ongoing quarterly Series E Preferred Stock dividend is approximately $4.7 million.

As of March 31, 2020. Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

9

Appendix

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrustNorthernTrust

10

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table presents a reconciliation of total revenue, net interest income, net interest margin and pre-tax margin prepared in accordance with GAAP to such measures on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes this presentation provides a clearer indication of these financial measures for comparative purposes.

Revenue

Reported

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

$

1,587.7

$

1,547.7

$

1,537.9

$

1,506.6

$

1,480.9

FTE Adj.

$

8.1

$

9.7

$

7.6

$

7.7

$

7.8

FTE

$

1,595.8

$

1,557.4

$

1,545.5

$

1,514.3

$

1,488.7

Net Interest Income

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

Reported

$

408.1

$

420.8

$

417.7

$

417.4

$

422.0

FTE Adj.

$

8.1

$

9.7

$

7.6

$

7.7

$

7.8

FTE

$

416.2

$

430.5

$

425.3

$

425.1

$

429.8

NIM - Reported

1.48%

1.56%

1.58%

1.58%

1.55%

NIM - FTE

1.51%

1.59%

1.61%

1.61%

1.58%

Pre-Tax Margin

Revenue - Reported

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

$

1,587.7

$

1,547.7

$

1,480.9

Pre-Tax Income - Reported

$

461.1

$

476.4

$

452.2

FTE Adj.*

$

8.1

$

9.7

$

7.8

Revenue - FTE

$

1,595.8

$

1,557.4

$

1,488.7

Pre-Tax Income - FTE

$

469.2

$

486.1

$

460.0

Pre-Tax Margin - Reported

29.0%

30.8%

30.5%

Pre-Tax Margin - FTE

29.4%

31.2%

30.9%

* FTE Adjustment applies to both revenue and pre-tax income

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are identified typically by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "likely," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to Northern Trust's financial results and outlook, capital adequacy, dividend policy and share repurchase program, accounting estimates and assumptions, credit quality including allowance levels, future pension plan contributions, effective tax rate, anticipated expense levels, contingent liabilities, acquisitions, strategies, market and industry trends, and expectations regarding the impact of accounting pronouncements and legislation. Forward-looking statements also include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on global economic and market conditions and Northern Trust's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are based on Northern Trust's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. These statements are also based on assumptions about many important factors, including the factors discussed in Northern Trust's most recent annual report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Northern Trust's website. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Northern Trust assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

This presentation should be reviewed together with Northern Trust Corporation's

First Quarter 2020 earnings press release, which is available at:

www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations

northerntrust.com | © 2020 NorthernTrust

12

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:27:02 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group