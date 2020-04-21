Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Presentation Slides

Assets under Custody / Administration3(in billions)
$10,877
--
(10)%
Assets under Custody3(in billions)
$8,255
+1%
(11)%
Global Custody Assets3(in billions)
$5,218
+2%
(11)%
Assets under Management3(in billions)
$1,119
(4)%
(9)%
Revenue and pre-tax margin stated on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to reported revenue and reported pre-tax margin prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is included in the Appendix on page 11.
Actual numbers for all periods, not % change.
Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Trust, Investment & Other Servicing Fees were up 8% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.
Foreign Exchange Trading Income increased 34% year-over-year and 38% sequentially.
Other Noninterest Income was up 37% year-over-year and 24% sequentially.
Net Interest Income (FTE1) was down 3% both year-over-year and sequentially.
Trust, Investment and
Other Noninterest
Other Servicing Fees
Income
FX Trading Income
Net Interest Income
(FTE1)
Categories may not sum due to rounding.
1 Net interest income and total revenue stated on an FTE basis are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the Appendix on page 11.
Expenses totaled $1.1 billion in the first quarter, up 4% year-over-year and down 1% sequentially.
The year-over-year growth in expenses was primarily driven by increases in compensation and benefits and equipment & software related costs, partially offset by favorability in other operating expenses.
The slight sequential decline in expenses was primarily driven by decreases in other operating expenses and outside services, partially offset by increases in compensation and benefits.
Declared $149 million in common stock dividends and $19 million in preferred stock dividends.
Repurchased 3.2 million shares of common stock in 1Q 2020 before announcing temporary suspension of repurchases, consistent with broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preferred Stock Issuance
Standardized Approach
Common Equity Tier 1
11.7%
Tier 1
12.8%
Total
14.5%
Tier 1 Leverage
8.1%
During 4Q 2019, issued and sold 16 million depositary shares of Series E Preferred Stock for net proceeds of $391.4 million, which were subsequently used to fund the redemption of all Series C Preferred Stock outstanding in Q1 2020.
During Q1 2020, Series E Preferred Stock dividend was approximately $7.6 million, covering 11/5/2019 through 3/31/2020.
Ongoing quarterly Series E Preferred Stock dividend is approximately $4.7 million.
As of March 31, 2020. Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total revenue, net interest income, net interest margin and pre-tax margin prepared in accordance with GAAP to such measures on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
Management believes this presentation provides a clearer indication of these financial measures for comparative purposes.
Revenue
Reported
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
$
1,587.7
$
1,547.7
$
1,537.9
$
1,506.6
$
1,480.9
FTE Adj.
$
8.1
$
9.7
$
7.6
$
7.7
$
7.8
FTE
$
1,595.8
$
1,557.4
$
1,545.5
$
1,514.3
$
1,488.7
Net Interest Income
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
Reported
$
408.1
$
420.8
$
417.7
$
417.4
$
422.0
FTE Adj.
$
8.1
$
9.7
$
7.6
$
7.7
$
7.8
FTE
$
416.2
$
430.5
$
425.3
$
425.1
$
429.8
NIM - Reported
1.48%
1.56%
1.58%
1.58%
1.55%
NIM - FTE
1.51%
1.59%
1.61%
1.61%
1.58%
Pre-Tax Margin
Revenue - Reported
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
$
1,587.7
$
1,547.7
$
1,480.9
Pre-Tax Income - Reported
$
461.1
$
476.4
$
452.2
FTE Adj.*
$
8.1
$
9.7
$
7.8
Revenue - FTE
$
1,595.8
$
1,557.4
$
1,488.7
Pre-Tax Income - FTE
$
469.2
$
486.1
$
460.0
Pre-Tax Margin - Reported
29.0%
30.8%
30.5%
Pre-Tax Margin - FTE
29.4%
31.2%
30.9%
* FTE Adjustment applies to both revenue and pre-tax income
This presentation may include statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are identified typically by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "likely," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to Northern Trust's financial results and outlook, capital adequacy, dividend policy and share repurchase program, accounting estimates and assumptions, credit quality including allowance levels, future pension plan contributions, effective tax rate, anticipated expense levels, contingent liabilities, acquisitions, strategies, market and industry trends, and expectations regarding the impact of accounting pronouncements and legislation. Forward-looking statements also include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on global economic and market conditions and Northern Trust's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are based on Northern Trust's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. These statements are also based on assumptions about many important factors, including the factors discussed in Northern Trust's most recent annual report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Northern Trust's website. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Northern Trust assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
