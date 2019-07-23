Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Trust : Hermes Appoints Northern Trust to Provide Currency Management Solutions for its Irish Fund Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been appointed by Hermes Investment Management to provide Foreign Exchange (FX) currency management services for its Irish fund range.

Northern Trust’s comprehensive currency management suite comprises portfolio overlay, share class hedging and ‘look through’ hedging solutions to help asset managers and asset owners manage and mitigate currency volatility, while actively supporting distribution strategies. Currency management’s scalable integrated operating and technology model delivers active monitoring against target hedge ratios, unrealized P&L views, real time performance attribution analytics and detailed transparency and oversight dashboards.

Ian Kennedy, chief operating officer, Hermes Investment Management, said: “Northern Trust have been able to automate our sophisticated currency management investment process and deliver comprehensive reporting and analytics for us. This has increased operational efficiency and enhanced oversight across our substantive Irish fund range. All of our currency management requirements have been seamlessly integrated with Northern Trust’s investment operations outsourcing services to provide a comprehensive solution, allowing us to continue to focus on generating value for our investors.”

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Hermes, a long-term client of Northern Trust, to develop this tailored solution. The currency management service we have implemented to meet Hermes’ precise investment objectives is underpinned by robust process, superior technology, transparency and an interactive reporting and monitoring suite.”

In addition to investment operations outsourcing services, Northern Trust provides a range of asset servicing solutions to Hermes, including fund administration, global custody, collateral management, performance measurement and regulatory reporting.

Northern Trust Global Foreign Exchange, part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, provides a range of liquidity, trading, transparency and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage, securities lending and transition management services, in addition to FX. It is a division of Corporate & Institutional Services, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office and revenue enhancement solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
05:22aNORTHERN TRUST : Hermes Appoints Northern Trust to Provide Currency Management S..
BU
07/22NORTHERN TRUST : Pzena Investment Management Selects Northern Trust as Asset Ser..
BU
07/16FLEXSHARES : Launches Quality Low Volatility Suite with Three New ETFs
BU
07/16NORTHERN TRUST : Names Marisa Kurk Chief Operating Officer of Global Foreign Exc..
PU
07/12NORTHERN TRUST : Superannuation Funds Management Corporation of South Australia ..
PU
07/10NORTHERN TRUST : Appointed by the Guildford Borough Council to Provide Treasury ..
BU
07/09NORTHERN TRUST : Selected by Anchorage Capital Group for Hedge Fund Administrati..
PU
07/01NORTHERN TRUST : Makes Key Business Development Hire for Private Capital Adminis..
BU
07/01WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Star Manager Woodford Plans to Cut Borrowing
DJ
06/28Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 052 M
EBIT 2019 1 957 M
Net income 2019 1 413 M
Debt 2019 11 965 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,31x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
Capitalization 20 185 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 100,78  $
Last Close Price 92,73  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.09%20 185
BLACKROCK INC20.55%74 950
UBS GROUP-3.35%44 698
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.66%42 674
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.09%22 384
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.44%19 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group