Northern Trust : Industry Veteran Joins Northern Trust to Lead Asset Servicing Client Services in Hong Kong

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has appointed Lily Kwok as head of client services for its asset servicing business in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

From her Hong Kong base, Kwok, who has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, will report to Michael Wu, country executive for the Greater China region at Northern Trust.

'We continue to see a high demand from our asset owner and asset manager clients in the region for tailored solutions and enhanced asset servicing capabilities across the region,' said Wu. 'Lily's wealth of experience will be instrumental in supporting our clients in reaching their goals across these key markets.'

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Lily was director of business relationship management at FinEX Asia Investment Limited. Previously, Lily spent time with BNP Paribas Securities Services as head of market and financing services (MFS) business development and client solutions in Hong Kong and close to 25 years with State Street Corporation in Sydney and Hong Kong. She served in several leadership positions during her time there, including head of client services for securities lending for Asia ex-Japan.

Northern Trust has an established network of 11 offices across APAC - in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. It has strategic relationships with some of the region's largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies, corporations and asset managers, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust