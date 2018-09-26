Northern Trust : Japan’s Misaki Capital Appoints Northern Trust For Global Custody and Foreign Exchange Services

Tokyo based boutique investment manager Misaki Capital has appointed
Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) to provide custody and foreign exchange
services to its US$600 million, Cayman-domiciled, Misaki Engagement
Master Fund.
“We appointed Northern Trust based on their established reputation as a
leading global custodian and administrator with a worldwide presence and
ability to bring us advanced global technology solutions,” said Masaki
Gotoh, Chief Investment officer at Misaki Capital. “Their ability to not
only offer a variety of customizable solutions but support us as we
evolve are key factors in their appointment.”
Northern Trust supports clients with a comprehensive suite of asset
servicing solutions to meet Japanese investor unique offshore
requirements, delivering global solutions combined with a deep
understanding of the Japanese market. From its Tokyo office Northern
Trust also offers investment management expertise to Japanese investors.
“We are pleased to support Misaki with custody and foreign exchange
services so that they can continue to focus on creating and maximizing
long-term, absolute returns,” said Caroline Higgins, head of
Global Fund Services for Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. “The
Japanese asset management market is poised for significant growth, and
we see an increasing appetite from both domestic and international
investors to access Japanese markets. In particular, we are moving away
from conservative asset classes towards higher yield investments,
creating growth opportunities for asset managers. At Northern Trust we
work closely with our asset management clients to deliver solutions that
best support their unique requirements, enabling them to focus on their
core business of driving alpha.”
Northern Trust has an established network of 11 offices across APAC - in
Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune,
Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with
some of the region’s largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds,
government agencies, corporations and investment managers, offering a
comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and
capital markets solutions.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in
19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in
Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June
30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of
US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For
more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an
industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity
and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com
or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in
the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
About Misaki Capital, Inc.
Misaki Capital Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan was founded in 2013 and
manages a concentrated value-based Japanese listed equity fund, the
Misaki Engagement Fund, that seeks to maximize absolute returns via
constructive engagement with its portfolio companies. By utilizing both
a financial and operational approach to shareholder engagement, Misaki
strives to enhance the value of the Fund’s investments through
improvements in both capital allocation and operational/strategic
management using Misaki team’s extensive expertise in finance and
management consulting. http://www.misaki-capital.com/en
