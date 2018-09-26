Northern Trust : Japan’s Misaki Capital Appoints Northern Trust For Global Custody and Foreign Exchange Services

Tokyo based boutique investment manager Misaki Capital has appointed Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) to provide custody and foreign exchange services to its US$600 million, Cayman-domiciled, Misaki Engagement Master Fund.

“We appointed Northern Trust based on their established reputation as a leading global custodian and administrator with a worldwide presence and ability to bring us advanced global technology solutions,” said Masaki Gotoh, Chief Investment officer at Misaki Capital. “Their ability to not only offer a variety of customizable solutions but support us as we evolve are key factors in their appointment.”

Northern Trust supports clients with a comprehensive suite of asset servicing solutions to meet Japanese investor unique offshore requirements, delivering global solutions combined with a deep understanding of the Japanese market. From its Tokyo office Northern Trust also offers investment management expertise to Japanese investors.

“We are pleased to support Misaki with custody and foreign exchange services so that they can continue to focus on creating and maximizing long-term, absolute returns,” said Caroline Higgins, head of Global Fund Services for Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. “The Japanese asset management market is poised for significant growth, and we see an increasing appetite from both domestic and international investors to access Japanese markets. In particular, we are moving away from conservative asset classes towards higher yield investments, creating growth opportunities for asset managers. At Northern Trust we work closely with our asset management clients to deliver solutions that best support their unique requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business of driving alpha.”

Northern Trust has an established network of 11 offices across APAC - in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the region’s largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies, corporations and investment managers, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

About Misaki Capital, Inc.

Misaki Capital Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan was founded in 2013 and manages a concentrated value-based Japanese listed equity fund, the Misaki Engagement Fund, that seeks to maximize absolute returns via constructive engagement with its portfolio companies. By utilizing both a financial and operational approach to shareholder engagement, Misaki strives to enhance the value of the Fund’s investments through improvements in both capital allocation and operational/strategic management using Misaki team’s extensive expertise in finance and management consulting. http://www.misaki-capital.com/en

