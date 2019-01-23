Northern Trust : Makes Wealth Management Leadership Changes

Log in
01/23/2019 | 03:13pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) said Wednesday a wave of leadership changes are coming to its wealth management and banking practices divisions.

The Chicago asset-manager said Hugh Magill, the chief fiduciary officer, has been named vice chairman of wealth management, a new position.

Pamela Lucina, currently chief operating officer of its trust and advisory practice, will become the fiduciary chief. Bill Fuller, a fiduciary officer at Northern Trust, will become the senior adviser of the company's trust and advisory practice.

Laura Mandel, manager of fiduciary risk, will succeed Mr. Fuller.

Susan Mallory, current head of Northern Trust's wealth management banking practice division, was named the head of business owner services, a new role that the company says creates relationships with entrepreneurs and family businesses. Glenda Pedroso, a senior credit officer, will succeed Ms. Mallory as head of the banking practice.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

