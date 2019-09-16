Log in
Northern Trust :  Northern Trust Launches Advanced Web-based Client Dashboards for Insights Into Omnium® Technology Platform

09/16/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has launched a range of new client dashboards for Omnium®, its middle- and back-office technology platform for alternative fund administration. Designed to provide clients with greater transparency into workflows and metrics critical to efficient fund management, the web-based dashboards exemplify Northern Trust’s commitment to innovative solutions that support the world’s leading alternative investment managers.

Omnium client dashboards feature a streamlined interface to enhance the user experience and are optimized for mobile devices to provide key decision makers with real-time, on-demand access to their portfolio information wherever they might be. Additional features include interactive data visualization capabilities, readily accessible static reports and a customizable interface to enhance cash management, trade capture and overall workflow.

“With our new, web-based client dashboards, alternative investment managers will have real-time access to the data they need, in a flexible and customizable manner to optimize their businesses in today’s investing environment,” said Peter Sanchez, head of Alternative Fund and Omnium Business Services at Northern Trust. “We continue to heavily invest in the Omnium platform as we build out its capabilities to address future industry needs, working side by side with our clients to further enhance the user experience, maximize transparency and drive Operational Alpha®.”

Northern Trust Alternative Fund Services is a leading provider of administration and middle office services for alternative investment managers and institutional investors with complex portfolios. Its full-service operating model supports a myriad of asset classes and strategies, providing integrated middle office capabilities from the point of trade capture all the way through to investor statements around a single set of books and records. This extreme level of integration enables flexibility around attribution and strategy tagging and real-time transparency into portfolios.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2019
