Northern Trust : Promotes Industry Veteran Ryan Burns to Head of Global Fund Services Americas

0
04/03/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Ryan Burns has been named Head of Global Fund Services (GFS) Americas. In his new role, Burns will be responsible for overseeing client service and setting the strategic business direction for investment manager clients in the Americas region.

“Ryan has played a key role in guiding the success of GFS through his keen understanding of client needs and ability to create tailored solutions to help support their business strategy,” said Dan Houlihan, Head of Asset Servicing, Americas at Northern Trust. “GFS has grown significantly during his tenure. Ryan’s experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in steering our business and our clients through future years of growth, complexity and opportunity.”

Burns has more than 20 years of experience in financial services technology and relationship management, including his most recent role as Head of GFS Client Service in North America where he has been instrumental in building out Northern Trust’s support for investment managers with a notable focus on both middle office and mutual fund clients.

“Northern Trust has proven itself to be an innovative leader in this market,” Burns said. “I am excited to continue contributing to an organization that values client service, expertise and integrity and look forward to supporting the strategic needs of our asset servicing clients while deepening the strong service culture within Northern Trust.”

Northern Trust Global Fund Services provides a comprehensive range of middle and-back office services for a wide spectrum of investment managers and asset classes. Servicing managers and fund company clients for more than 30 years, Northern Trust offers integrated solutions including compliance services, fund accounting, fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing, transfer agency, trade execution, foreign exchange, securities lending and regulatory and financial reporting.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 073 M
EBIT 2019 1 943 M
Net income 2019 1 431 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 14,02
P/E ratio 2020 12,72
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 20 255 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.89%19 754
BLACKROCK INC11.11%67 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)9.09%48 153
UBS GROUP0.74%46 748
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD15.71%26 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.56%24 920
