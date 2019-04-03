Northern Trust : Promotes Industry Veteran Ryan Burns to Head of Global Fund Services Americas

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Ryan Burns has been named Head of Global Fund Services (GFS) Americas. In his new role, Burns will be responsible for overseeing client service and setting the strategic business direction for investment manager clients in the Americas region.

“Ryan has played a key role in guiding the success of GFS through his keen understanding of client needs and ability to create tailored solutions to help support their business strategy,” said Dan Houlihan, Head of Asset Servicing, Americas at Northern Trust. “GFS has grown significantly during his tenure. Ryan’s experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in steering our business and our clients through future years of growth, complexity and opportunity.”

Burns has more than 20 years of experience in financial services technology and relationship management, including his most recent role as Head of GFS Client Service in North America where he has been instrumental in building out Northern Trust’s support for investment managers with a notable focus on both middle office and mutual fund clients.

“Northern Trust has proven itself to be an innovative leader in this market,” Burns said. “I am excited to continue contributing to an organization that values client service, expertise and integrity and look forward to supporting the strategic needs of our asset servicing clients while deepening the strong service culture within Northern Trust.”

Northern Trust Global Fund Services provides a comprehensive range of middle and-back office services for a wide spectrum of investment managers and asset classes. Servicing managers and fund company clients for more than 30 years, Northern Trust offers integrated solutions including compliance services, fund accounting, fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing, transfer agency, trade execution, foreign exchange, securities lending and regulatory and financial reporting.

