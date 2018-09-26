Northern Trust : Raises Prime Rate

The Northern Trust Company has increased its prime rate from 5.00% to
5.25%, effective Thursday, September 27, 2018.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in
19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in
Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June
30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of
US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For
more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an
industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity
and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter
@NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in
the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006082/en/