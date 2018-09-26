Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION (NTRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Northern Trust : Raises Prime Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

The Northern Trust Company has increased its prime rate from 5.00% to 5.25%, effective Thursday, September 27, 2018.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
09/26NORTHERN TRUST : Raises Prime Rate
BU
09/26NORTHERN TRUST : Appoints Managing Director for Fort Myers Office
BU
09/26NORTHERN TRUST : Japan’s Misaki Capital Appoints Northern Trust For Global..
BU
09/25NORTHERN TRUST : Old Port Advisors Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology P..
AQ
09/20Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank
AQ
09/17NORTHERN TRUST : 5-Year Forecast Sees Economic Conditions Generating Global Stoc..
BU
09/13NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12NORTHERN TRUST CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/06FLEXSHARES : Finds Financial Advisors Increasing Assets to External Investment M..
BU
09/06NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Northern Trust (NTRS) Presents At Barclays Global Financial Services Conferen.. 
09/13Northern Trust slips amid conference presentation 
09/0614 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Altria 
07/2431 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 16-20, 2018 (Part 1: Financials) 
07/18Northern Trust Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 069 M
EBIT 2018 2 035 M
Net income 2018 1 485 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 15,84
P/E ratio 2019 14,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capitalization 23 934 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick H. Waddell Chairman
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.47%23 934
BLACKROCK-6.74%76 455
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.88%52 307
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.02%32 952
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.24%21 002
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-27.00%16 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.