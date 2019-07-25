Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Trust : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $389.4 Million, Earnings per Common Share of $1.75

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 12:05am EDT

CHICAGO, JULY 24, 2019 - Northern Trust Corporation today reported second quarter net income per diluted common share of $1.75, compared to $1.68 in the second quarter of 2018 and $1.48 in the first quarter of 2019. Net income was $389.4 million, compared to $390.4 million in the prior-year quarter and $347.1 million in the prior quarter.

'Northern Trust performed well in the second quarter of 2019 despite the impact of a mixed global macroeconomic environment,' said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Net income was flat versus the prior-year quarter and improved 12% on a sequential-quarter basis, as revenue grew 2% and expense declined by 2%. We continued to have success in generating organic growth across our businesses, while also driving improved efficiencies. We generated a return on common equity of 15.9% during the quarter and returned $402 million to common shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 2.9 million shares.'

O'Grady added, 'During the quarter we announced our 2019 Capital Plan actions, which include increasing our quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.70 per share and the flexibility to repurchase up to $1.4 billion of common stock. We believe the capital distributions included in our plan demonstrate the strength of Northern Trust's focused business model and balance sheet, as well as our commitment to shareholders.'

Read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 04:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
12:05aNORTHERN TRUST : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $389.4 Million, Earnings p..
PU
07/24NORTHERN TRUST CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/24NORTHERN TRUST : 2Q Profit, Net Income Hold About Steady
DJ
07/24NORTHERN TRUST : Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/24NORTHERN TRUST : Second Quarter 2019 Trends (PDF)
PU
07/24NORTHERN TRUST : Presentation Slides
PU
07/23NORTHERN TRUST : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
07/23NORTHERN TRUST : Hermes Appoints Northern Trust to Provide Currency Management S..
BU
07/22NORTHERN TRUST : Pzena Investment Management Selects Northern Trust as Asset Ser..
BU
07/16FLEXSHARES : Launches Quality Low Volatility Suite with Three New ETFs
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 053 M
EBIT 2019 1 955 M
Net income 2019 1 427 M
Debt 2019 11 965 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,51x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
Capitalization 21 373 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 101,78  $
Last Close Price 99,46  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.66%20 681
BLACKROCK INC21.55%75 619
UBS GROUP-0.94%45 044
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.74%44 041
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.03%22 317
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.41.64%19 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group