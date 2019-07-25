Northern Trust : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $389.4 Million, Earnings per Common Share of $1.75

CHICAGO, JULY 24, 2019 - Northern Trust Corporation today reported second quarter net income per diluted common share of $1.75, compared to $1.68 in the second quarter of 2018 and $1.48 in the first quarter of 2019. Net income was $389.4 million, compared to $390.4 million in the prior-year quarter and $347.1 million in the prior quarter.

'Northern Trust performed well in the second quarter of 2019 despite the impact of a mixed global macroeconomic environment,' said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Net income was flat versus the prior-year quarter and improved 12% on a sequential-quarter basis, as revenue grew 2% and expense declined by 2%. We continued to have success in generating organic growth across our businesses, while also driving improved efficiencies. We generated a return on common equity of 15.9% during the quarter and returned $402 million to common shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 2.9 million shares.'

O'Grady added, 'During the quarter we announced our 2019 Capital Plan actions, which include increasing our quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.70 per share and the flexibility to repurchase up to $1.4 billion of common stock. We believe the capital distributions included in our plan demonstrate the strength of Northern Trust's focused business model and balance sheet, as well as our commitment to shareholders.'



