Northern Trust : Second Quarter 2018

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME OF $390.4 MILLION,

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $1.68

REVENUE GROWTH OF 14%

RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY OF 16.5%

CHICAGO,JULY 18, 2018- Northern Trust Corporation today reported second quarter net income per diluted common share of $1.68, compared to $1.12 in the second quarter of 2017 and $1.58 in the first quarter of 2018. Net income was $390.4 million, compared to $267.9 million in the prior-year quarter and $381.6 million in the prior quarter.

"Northern Trust continued to perform well in the second quarter, delivering strong growth and returns on capital for shareholders," said Michael O'Grady, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter's results reflected organic growth in our businesses along with generally favorable macroeconomic conditions.

Trust, investment and other servicing fees, net interest income, and foreign exchange trading income all delivered double-digit, year-over-year growth. This performance produced solid positive operating leverage and fee operating leverage versus last year, while we continued to focus on our strategy of providing clients with outstanding solutions and differentiated service, improving productivity, and investing in future growth."

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Current-quarter and comparative results were affected by the acquisition and integration of UBS Asset Management's fund administration units in Luxembourg and Switzerland ("the UBS acquisition"), severance-related and restructuring charges, and tax-related items as follows:

($ In Millions) Acquisition-Related Integration and Transaction Costs Noninterest Expense $ (2.6)$ (4.1) $ - Severance-Related and Restructuring Charges Compensation $ (3.9)$ (6.1) $ (19.5) Employee Benefits 0.2 (0.5) (2.5) Outside Services (2.9) (2.0) (0.8) Noninterest Expense $ (6.6)$ (8.6) $ (22.8) Tax-Related Items Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)* $ -$ (15.8) $ - Change in accounting method for software development-related expense deductions - 22.6 - Benefit for Income Taxes $ -$ 6.8 $ - Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

(*) Amounts presented represent adjustments to the initial estimated impact of the TCJA and may continue to be refined in future periods as further information becomes available.

SUMMARY RESULTS & KEY METRICS

% Change vs.

($ In Millions except per share data)

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

Trust, Investment and Other Service Fees Other Noninterest Income

$

$

Net Interest Income (FTE*) Total Revenue (FTE*)

942.9 149.9 422.6

$ 154.3 392.7

937.7

848.2 11% 131.5

1 %

(3) 14

350.4

8 21

$

$

1,515.4

$ 1,330.1

1,484.7 14%

2 % Noninterest Expense Provision for Credit Losses Provision for Income Taxes FTE* Adjustment 997.4 995.3 937.4 1.5 (3.0) (7.0) 116.8 102.1 122.9 9.3 8.7 8.9 - 6 N/M N/M 15 (5) 7 4 Net Income $ 381.6 $ 390.4 $ 267.9 46%

2 %

Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares

379.5

Diluted Earnings per Common Share Return on Average Common Equity Return on Average Assets Average Assets

$

1.68 16.5% 1.26%

$

359.1 1.58

$

257.6 1.12

6 6 %

47 50%

16.0% 11.6%

1.24% 0.91%

$ 123,866.7

$ 124,493.3

$ 118,400.7

(1)%

5%

(*) Net interest income and total revenue presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS (continued)

CLIENT ASSETS

Assets under custody/administration (AUC/A) and assets under management are the primary drivers of the Corporation's trust, investment and other servicing fees, the largest component of noninterest income. The following table presents the Corporation's AUC/A, assets under custody, a component of AUC/A, and assets under management by reporting segment.

As of

% Change vs.

($ In Billions)

June 30, 2018*March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017

March 31,June 30,2018

2017

Assets Under Custody/Administration

Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) Wealth Management

$ 10,051.9$660.6

10,131.7 $ 654.0

8,690.8

(1)% 16%

603.4

1 9

Total Assets Under Custody/Administration$ 10,785.7

$ 10,712.5$ 9,294.2

(1)% 15%

Assets Under Custody

Corporate & Institutional Services Wealth Management

Total Assets Under Custody$ 8,111.7

$ 7,451.1 7,466.5 $ 6,786.3 - % 10% 650.8 645.2 593.3 1 10 - %

$

$ 8,101.9$ 7,379.6

10%

Assets Under Management

Corporate & Institutional Services Wealth Management

Total Assets Under Management$ 1,165.7

$ 862.1 878.3 $ 762.7 (2)% 13% 286.8 287.4 266.1 - 8 $ 1,148.9$ 1,028.8

$

(1)%

12%

(*) Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS (continued)

TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

Custody and Fund Administration Investment Management Securities Lending Other

$ 376.7$113.1 30.2 32.2

373.9 $ 109.7

26.0 34.7

327.5 99.3 24.6 35.7

1 % 15%

3 14

16 23

(7) (10)

Total C&IS

$ 544.3

$ 552.2$

487.1

1 % 13%

Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

Central

$ 150.7$ 153.9

$

East West

Global Family Office Total Wealth Management

97.0 80.4 62.6

98.9 78.6 62.0

143.1 88.3 73.4 56.3

(2)% 5%

(2) 10

2 10

1 11

$ 393.4

$ 390.7$

361.1

(1)% 8%

Total Consolidated Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$ 942.9$ 937.7

$

848.2

1 % 11%

Q2 2018 vs. Q1 2018

C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 1% compared to the prior quarter.

C&IS custody and fund administration fees increased primarily due to new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and unfavorable markets.

C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to a change to gross revenue presentation for certain clients and new business, partially offset by unfavorable markets. There is a corresponding increase to third-party advisor costs in outside services as a result of the change to gross revenue presentation for these clients.

C&IS securities lending fees increased, primarily due to higher spreads.

C&IS other fees decreased primarily due to seasonally higher benefit payment fees in the prior quarter.

Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees were down slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to unfavorable markets.

Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017

C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 13% compared to the prior-year quarter.

C&IS custody and fund administration fees increased primarily due to revenue associated with the UBS acquisition, new business, and the favorable impact of movements in foreign exchange rates.

C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to new business, favorable markets, and a change to gross revenue presentation for certain clients. There is a corresponding increase to third-party advisor costs in outside services as a result of the change to gross revenue presentation for these clients.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS (continued)

C&IS securities lending fees increased primarily due to increased loan volumes.

C&IS other fees decreased primarily due to lower sub-advisor fees. The income associated with sub-advisor fees has an associated expense in outside services.

Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 8% compared to the prior-year quarter.

The increase in Wealth Management fees across all regions was primarily attributable to favorable markets, a change in presentation of certain fees resulting from the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, and new business.

The increase in Global Family Office fees was primarily attributable to new business and favorable markets.

OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2017

Other Noninterest Income

Foreign Exchange Trading Income Treasury Management Fees

$

78.9$

78.5 $

49.9

13.5

14.0

14.9

Security Commissions and Trading Income Other Operating Income

26.1

27.2

24.1

31.4

34.8

43.0

Investment Security Gains (Losses), net Total Other Noninterest Income

-

(0.2)

(0.4)

- % (4) (4) (9) N/M

58%

(10)

8

(27) N/M

$

$ 149.9$

154.3

131.5

(3)%

14%

Q2 2018 vs. Q1 2018

Other operating income decreased primarily due to a valuation adjustment to existing swap agreements related to Visa Inc. Class B common shares.

Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017

Foreign exchange trading income increased primarily due to higher client volumes and increased foreign exchange swap activity in Treasury.

Other operating income decreased primarily due to non-recurring net gains on hedging activity recognized in the prior-year quarter and a valuation adjustment to existing swap agreements related to Visa Inc. Class B common shares.