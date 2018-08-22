Northern Trust : Strengthens Trust Advisory Practice

Northern Trust announced that Alex S. Tanouye has joined the firm’s
Wealth Management group as a Vice President, Senior Trust Advisor and
Relationship Manager. Tanouye joins Northern Trust’s Washington D.C.
advisors focused on providing high-net worth clients with investment
management, trust and estate solutions, and banking services. As an
attorney in private practice for over 13 years, Tanouye brings
substantial experience handling virtually all aspects of trust and
estate law, wealth transfer taxation, and fiduciary income taxation.
“Alex brings to Northern Trust’s Wealth Management group the unique
perspective of a veteran trust, estate and tax attorney whose practice
included planning, administration and litigation surrounding estates and
trusts. His perspective is a valuable asset in developing and
implementing practical, goals-based solutions for even our most complex
clients,” said Brett Rees, President of the Mid-Atlantic Region. “Alex’s
knowledge and expertise complement our existing advisors dedicated to
serving the financial needs of corporate executives, business owners,
entrepreneurs, family businesses, and multi-generational families.”
As Senior Trust Advisor, Tanouye leverages his private practice
experience in managing relationships with Northern Trust clients and
their families. He works collaboratively with their accountants,
attorneys, and other professional advisors to develop goals-driven
solutions for the wealth management, preservation, and transmission of
their assets.
Tanouye has written, presented, and led instruction at the local, state,
and national levels on a variety of trust and estate topics, including
spousal elective share laws, estate and gift taxation, and fiduciary
income taxation. In 2018, Washingtonian Magazine named Tanouye as one of
DC’s Best Estate Attorneys / Financial Advisers. He currently serves as
President of the Estate Planning Council of Montgomery County, Md., and
as a Vice Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Real
Property, Trust and Estate Law’s Committee on Non-Tax Issues Affecting
the Planning and Administration of Estates and Trusts.
Prior to joining Northern Trust, Tanouye was a partner at the Bethesda,
Md. law firm Pasternak & Fidis, P.C. He received his bachelor’s degree
with honors from the University of Maryland College Park, where he was
elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa. He received his law degree from
the University Of Maryland Carey School Of Law. Tanouye served in the
U.S. Army Reserve from 1994 through 2002, and ultimately attained the
rank of Sergeant (E-5) before being honorably discharged.
Tanouye is based in Northern Trust’s Washington D.C. office, located at
800 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 200.
