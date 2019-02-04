Northern Trust Universe Data: Fourth Quarter Losses Drag Institutional Plan Sponsors to Negative Returns in 2018

Institutional plan sponsors lost 3.8 percent at the median in 2018, as
fourth-quarter losses dragged down returns for the year, according to
Northern Trust Universe data released today. The Northern Trust Universe
tracks the performance of approximately 300 large U.S. institutional
investment plans, with a combined asset value of approximately $925.7
billion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of
Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.
The median plan in the Northern Trust Universe lost 6.6 percent in the
quarter ending December 31, 2018. U.S. equities turned sharply negative
in the quarter, with the median U.S. equity program in the Universe
losing almost 15 percent in the period. The fourth-quarter wiped out
gains of 3.3 percent at the median through the third quarter and
resulted in the worst calendar year performance for plans in the
Universe since a nearly 25 percent loss in 2008 during the Global
Financial Crisis.
“Institutional plan sponsors benefited from a long run of positive
performance by U.S. equities since the financial crisis ended in the
second quarter of 2009, but equity markets have been significantly more
volatile in the past year,” said Mark Bovier, regional head of Investment
Risk and Analytical Services at Northern Trust. “U.S. equities were
the driver of fourth-quarter losses and had a significant impact on
long-term investment results as well. For plans in the Northern Trust
Universe, the median annualized return since the end of the financial
crisis dropped 100 basis points – from 10.8 percent as of September 30,
2018 to 9.8 percent as of December 31, 2018 – due to fourth quarter
performance.”
Corporate ERISA plans had the best relative performance in the fourth
quarter, losing 5.5 percent at the median, while the median plan in the
Foundation & Endowment segment lost 6.3 percent and the median Public
Fund plan lost 7.3 percent in the quarter.
“Fixed income was something of a safe harbor in the fourth quarter, and
Corporate ERISA plans benefited from larger allocations to bonds,” said
Bill Frieske, senior investment performance consultant, Investment Risk
and Analytical Services. “Weak results from hedge funds and domestic
equities weighed on returns for Foundation & Endowment plans. Public
Funds had the weakest results in the fourth quarter because they have
the largest allocation to equities of any segment.”
The median total fixed income program in the Northern Trust Universe was
up 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Alternative asset classes were a
mixed bag: the median private equity program gained 3.0 percent in the
quarter while the median hedge fund program lost approximately 5
percent, and the median real estate program was up slightly, 0.3
percent. The median total equity program – U.S. and international – lost
13.2 percent in the quarter.
|
Longer-term returns as of December 31, 2018 are:
|
|
|
|
|
1 Yr
|
|
|
|
3 Yr
|
|
|
|
5 yr
|
ERISA
|
|
|
|
-4.8%
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
Public Funds
|
|
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
Foundations & Endowments
|
|
|
|
-2.6%
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
