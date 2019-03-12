Northern Trust : View the 2019 Proxy Statement

Northern Trust Corporation
50 South La Salle Street Chicago, Illinois 60603
March 12, 2019
Dear Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the Northern Trust Corporation 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., Central Time, at our corporate headquarters at 50 South La Salle Street in Chicago, Illinois.
For more than 125 years, our stockholders' support has been essential to Northern Trust's stability and success.Your vote plays a vital role and is very important for our future. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, I urge you to vote your shares as promptly as possible.
The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement provide you with information about each proposal to be considered at the Annual Meeting, as well as other information you may find useful in voting your shares. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please review the information on admittance procedures in the accompanying Proxy Statement.
If you choose not to attend in person, you may vote your shares by Internet or telephone. If you received a paper copy of the proxy materials, you also may complete, sign, date, and return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope. Instructions for voting by Internet or telephone can be found on your proxy card or your Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials.
Thank you for your continued support of Northern Trust Corporation, and your contribution to the future of our company.
Sincerely,
Michael G. O'Grady
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date: Time:
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:30 a.m., Central Time
Place:
Northern Trust Corporation 50 South La Salle Street Chicago, Illinois 60603
Purposes:
The purposes of the Annual Meeting are to:
-
Š elect thirteen directors to serve on the Board of Directors until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified;
-
Š approve, by an advisory vote, 2018 named executive officer compensation;
-
Š ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as Northern Trust Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year;
-
Š consider a stockholder proposal regarding additional disclosure of political contributions, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting;
-
Š consider a stockholder proposal regarding the right of Northern Trust Corporation's stockholders to call a special meeting of the stockholders, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting; and
-
Š transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.
Record Date:
You can, and should, vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on February 25, 2019.
March 12, 2019
By order of the Board of Directors,
Susan C. Levy
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR
THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 23, 2019
This Proxy Statement, other proxy materials, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and a link to the means to vote by Internet or telephone are available athttp://materials.proxyvote.com/665859.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROXYSUMMARY .......................................................................................... 1
GENERALINFORMATION .................................................................................... 3
ANoticeRegardingtheAvailabilityofProxyMaterials .......................................................... 3
WhoMayVote .......................................................................................... 3
VotingYourProxy ....................................................................................... 3
RevokingYourProxy ..................................................................................... 4
VotinginPerson ......................................................................................... 5
HouseholdingInformation ................................................................................. 5
QuorumandVoteRequiredforApproval ..................................................................... 5
SolicitationofProxies;Costs ............................................................................... 6
ADMITTANCETOTHEANNUALMEETING ..................................................................... 7
ITEM1-ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS .......................................................................... 8
INFORMATIONABOUTTHENOMINEESFORDIRECTOR ........................................................ 9
BOARDANDBOARDCOMMITTEEINFORMATION .............................................................. 12
BoardCommittees ....................................................................................... 12
CommitteeComposition .................................................................................. 12
AuditCommittee ......................................................................................... 12
BusinessRiskCommittee ................................................................................. 13
CapitalGovernanceCommittee ............................................................................ 13
CompensationandBenefitsCommittee ...................................................................... 13
CorporateGovernanceCommittee .......................................................................... 13
ExecutiveCommittee ..................................................................................... 14
CORPORATEGOVERNANCE ................................................................................ 14
KeyGovernancePractices ................................................................................ 14
DirectorIndependence .................................................................................... 14
RelatedPersonTransactionsPolicy ......................................................................... 15
ExecutiveSessions ...................................................................................... 16
BoardEvaluations ....................................................................................... 16
BoardLeadershipStructure ................................................................................ 16
RiskOversight .......................................................................................... 17
CorporateGovernanceGuidelines .......................................................................... 18
CodeofBusinessConductandEthics ....................................................................... 18
ManagementDevelopmentandSuccessionPlanning .......................................................... 18
DirectorNominationsandQualificationsandProxyAccess ...................................................... 18
StockholderEngagement ................................................................................. 19
CommunicationswiththeBoardandIndependentDirectors ..................................................... 19
Securities Transactions Policy and Procedures and Policy Against Hedging . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19
SECURITYOWNERSHIPBYDIRECTORSANDEXECUTIVEOFFICERS ............................................ 20
Section16(a)BeneficialOwnershipReportingCompliance ...................................................... 20
SECURITYOWNERSHIPOFCERTAINBENEFICIALOWNERS .................................................... 21
ITEM2-ADVISORYVOTEONEXECUTIVECOMPENSATION .................................................... 22
COMPENSATIONDISCUSSIONANDANALYSIS ................................................................ 23
OurNamedExecutiveOfficers ............................................................................. 23
ExecutiveSummary ...................................................................................... 23
GuidingPrinciplesforExecutiveCompensation ............................................................... 26
RiskManagement ....................................................................................... 26
ExecutiveCompensationProgramElements .................................................................. 27
DeterminingAwards ...................................................................................... 27
2018AdvisoryVoteonExecutiveCompensation .............................................................. 29
2018CompensationDecisionsandDesign ................................................................... 30
OtherCompensationPractices ............................................................................. 38
COMPENSATIONANDBENEFITSCOMMITTEEREPORT ........................................................ 41
2019 Proxy Statement | Northern Trust Corporation i
EXECUTIVECOMPENSATION ................................................................................ 42
SummaryCompensationTable ............................................................................. 42
GrantsofPlan-BasedAwards .............................................................................. 44
DescriptionofCertainAwardsGrantedin2018 ................................................................ 44
OutstandingEquityAwardsatFiscalYear-End ................................................................ 46
OptionExercisesandStockVested ......................................................................... 48
PensionBenefits ........................................................................................ 49
NonqualifiedDeferredCompensation ........................................................................ 52
Potential Payments Upon Termination of Employment or a Change in Control of the Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54
CEOPayRatio .......................................................................................... 58
DIRECTORCOMPENSATION ................................................................................. 59
AnnualRetainerandOtherFees ........................................................................... 59
DeferralofCompensation ................................................................................. 59
OtherDirectorCompensation .............................................................................. 59
StockOwnershipGuidelines ............................................................................... 59
DirectorCompensationTable .............................................................................. 60
EQUITYCOMPENSATIONPLANINFORMATION ................................................................ 61
AUDITCOMMITTEEREPORT ................................................................................ 62
AUDITMATTERS ........................................................................................... 63
FeesofIndependentRegisteredPublicAccountingFirm ........................................................ 63
Pre-ApprovalPoliciesandProceduresoftheAuditCommittee ................................................... 63
ITEM 3-RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64
ITEM 4-STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS . . . . . . . 65
StockholderProposal ..................................................................................... 65
StockholderSupportingStatement .......................................................................... 65
Statement of the Board of Directors in Opposition to the Stockholder Proposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66
ITEM 5-STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING THE RIGHT OF NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION'S
STOCKHOLDERSTOCALLASPECIALMEETINGOFTHESTOCKHOLDERS ..................................... 67
StockholderProposal ..................................................................................... 67
StockholderSupportingStatement .......................................................................... 67
Statement of the Board of Directors in Opposition to the Stockholder Proposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
STOCKHOLDERPROPOSALSFOR2020ANNUALMEETING ..................................................... 69
ii 2019 Proxy Statement | Northern Trust Corporation
PROXY SUMMARY
VOTING MATTERS
Linda Walker Bynoe
Independent
66
✓
C
✓
Director Since 2006
Susan Crown
Independent
60
✓
✓
Director Since 1997
Dean M. Harrison
Independent
64
✓
✓
Director Since 2015
Jay L. Henderson
Independent
63
✓
✓
Director Since 2016
Marcy S. Klevorn*
Independent
59
✓
✓
Director Since 2019
Siddharth N. "Bobby" Mehta*
Independent
60
✓
✓
Director Since 2019
Michael G. O'Grady
Chairman, President and Chief Executive OfficerDirector Since 2017
53
C
Jose Luis Prado
Independent
64
✓
✓
Director Since 2012
Thomas E. Richards
Independent
64
✓
✓
Director Since 2015
John W. Rowe
Lead Director**
73
✓
✓
✓
✓
Director Since 2002
Martin P. Slark
Independent**
64
✓
C
✓
✓
Director Since 2011
David H.B. Smith, Jr.
Independent
52
C
✓
✓
Director Since 2010
Donald Thompson
Independent
55
✓
C
✓
Director Since 2015
Charles A. Tribbett III
IndependentDirector Since 2005
63
C
✓
✓
|
Board
|
Item
|
Recommendation
|
Page
|
Item 1 - Election of Directors
|
FOR
|
8
|
Item 2 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|
FOR
|
22
|
Item 3 - Ratification of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
|
FOR
|
64
|
Item 4 - Stockholder Proposal Regarding Additional Disclosure of Political Contributions
|
AGAINST
|
65
|
Item 5 - Stockholder Proposal Regarding the Right of Stockholders to Call a Special Meeting
|
AGAINST
|
67
|
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
Corporate
Committees of the BoardBusinessDirector
AgeAudit
Risk
Capital Compensation Governance and Benefits
GovernanceExecutive
C- Chair✓- Member
* Ms. Klevorn and Mr. Mehta were each appointed by the Board to serve as a director of the Corporation, effective January 22, 2019.
** Mr. Rowe will not be standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held April 23, 2019, as he will be retiring from service as a director effective upon the conclusion of his current term at the Annual Meeting. The independent directors have selected Mr. Slark to succeed Mr. Rowe as the Lead Director, effective April 23, 2019.
2019 Proxy Statement | Northern Trust Corporation
1