Northern Trust : View the 2019 Proxy Statement

Northern Trust Corporation

50 South La Salle Street Chicago, Illinois 60603

March 12, 2019

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Northern Trust Corporation 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., Central Time, at our corporate headquarters at 50 South La Salle Street in Chicago, Illinois.

For more than 125 years, our stockholders' support has been essential to Northern Trust's stability and success.Your vote plays a vital role and is very important for our future. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, I urge you to vote your shares as promptly as possible.

The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement provide you with information about each proposal to be considered at the Annual Meeting, as well as other information you may find useful in voting your shares. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please review the information on admittance procedures in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

If you choose not to attend in person, you may vote your shares by Internet or telephone. If you received a paper copy of the proxy materials, you also may complete, sign, date, and return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope. Instructions for voting by Internet or telephone can be found on your proxy card or your Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials.

Thank you for your continued support of Northern Trust Corporation, and your contribution to the future of our company.

Sincerely,

Michael G. O'Grady

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Date: Time:

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:30 a.m., Central Time

Place:

Northern Trust Corporation 50 South La Salle Street Chicago, Illinois 60603

Purposes:

The purposes of the Annual Meeting are to:

Š elect thirteen directors to serve on the Board of Directors until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified;

Š approve, by an advisory vote, 2018 named executive officer compensation;

Š ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as Northern Trust Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year;

Š consider a stockholder proposal regarding additional disclosure of political contributions, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting;

Š consider a stockholder proposal regarding the right of Northern Trust Corporation's stockholders to call a special meeting of the stockholders, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting; and

Š transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Record Date:

You can, and should, vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on February 25, 2019.

March 12, 2019

By order of the Board of Directors,

Susan C. Levy

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 23, 2019

This Proxy Statement, other proxy materials, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and a link to the means to vote by Internet or telephone are available athttp://materials.proxyvote.com/665859.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROXYSUMMARY .......................................................................................... 1

GENERALINFORMATION .................................................................................... 3

ANoticeRegardingtheAvailabilityofProxyMaterials .......................................................... 3

WhoMayVote .......................................................................................... 3

VotingYourProxy ....................................................................................... 3

RevokingYourProxy ..................................................................................... 4

VotinginPerson ......................................................................................... 5

HouseholdingInformation ................................................................................. 5

QuorumandVoteRequiredforApproval ..................................................................... 5

SolicitationofProxies;Costs ............................................................................... 6

ADMITTANCETOTHEANNUALMEETING ..................................................................... 7

ITEM1-ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS .......................................................................... 8

INFORMATIONABOUTTHENOMINEESFORDIRECTOR ........................................................ 9

BOARDANDBOARDCOMMITTEEINFORMATION .............................................................. 12

BoardCommittees ....................................................................................... 12

CommitteeComposition .................................................................................. 12

AuditCommittee ......................................................................................... 12

BusinessRiskCommittee ................................................................................. 13

CapitalGovernanceCommittee ............................................................................ 13

CompensationandBenefitsCommittee ...................................................................... 13

CorporateGovernanceCommittee .......................................................................... 13

ExecutiveCommittee ..................................................................................... 14

CORPORATEGOVERNANCE ................................................................................ 14

KeyGovernancePractices ................................................................................ 14

DirectorIndependence .................................................................................... 14

RelatedPersonTransactionsPolicy ......................................................................... 15

ExecutiveSessions ...................................................................................... 16

BoardEvaluations ....................................................................................... 16

BoardLeadershipStructure ................................................................................ 16

RiskOversight .......................................................................................... 17

CorporateGovernanceGuidelines .......................................................................... 18

CodeofBusinessConductandEthics ....................................................................... 18

ManagementDevelopmentandSuccessionPlanning .......................................................... 18

DirectorNominationsandQualificationsandProxyAccess ...................................................... 18

StockholderEngagement ................................................................................. 19

CommunicationswiththeBoardandIndependentDirectors ..................................................... 19

Securities Transactions Policy and Procedures and Policy Against Hedging . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

SECURITYOWNERSHIPBYDIRECTORSANDEXECUTIVEOFFICERS ............................................ 20

Section16(a)BeneficialOwnershipReportingCompliance ...................................................... 20

SECURITYOWNERSHIPOFCERTAINBENEFICIALOWNERS .................................................... 21

ITEM2-ADVISORYVOTEONEXECUTIVECOMPENSATION .................................................... 22

COMPENSATIONDISCUSSIONANDANALYSIS ................................................................ 23

OurNamedExecutiveOfficers ............................................................................. 23

ExecutiveSummary ...................................................................................... 23

GuidingPrinciplesforExecutiveCompensation ............................................................... 26

RiskManagement ....................................................................................... 26

ExecutiveCompensationProgramElements .................................................................. 27

DeterminingAwards ...................................................................................... 27

2018AdvisoryVoteonExecutiveCompensation .............................................................. 29

2018CompensationDecisionsandDesign ................................................................... 30

OtherCompensationPractices ............................................................................. 38

COMPENSATIONANDBENEFITSCOMMITTEEREPORT ........................................................ 41

EXECUTIVECOMPENSATION ................................................................................ 42

SummaryCompensationTable ............................................................................. 42

GrantsofPlan-BasedAwards .............................................................................. 44

DescriptionofCertainAwardsGrantedin2018 ................................................................ 44

OutstandingEquityAwardsatFiscalYear-End ................................................................ 46

OptionExercisesandStockVested ......................................................................... 48

PensionBenefits ........................................................................................ 49

NonqualifiedDeferredCompensation ........................................................................ 52

Potential Payments Upon Termination of Employment or a Change in Control of the Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

CEOPayRatio .......................................................................................... 58

DIRECTORCOMPENSATION ................................................................................. 59

AnnualRetainerandOtherFees ........................................................................... 59

DeferralofCompensation ................................................................................. 59

OtherDirectorCompensation .............................................................................. 59

StockOwnershipGuidelines ............................................................................... 59

DirectorCompensationTable .............................................................................. 60

EQUITYCOMPENSATIONPLANINFORMATION ................................................................ 61

AUDITCOMMITTEEREPORT ................................................................................ 62

AUDITMATTERS ........................................................................................... 63

FeesofIndependentRegisteredPublicAccountingFirm ........................................................ 63

Pre-ApprovalPoliciesandProceduresoftheAuditCommittee ................................................... 63

ITEM 3-RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

ITEM 4-STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS . . . . . . . 65

StockholderProposal ..................................................................................... 65

StockholderSupportingStatement .......................................................................... 65

Statement of the Board of Directors in Opposition to the Stockholder Proposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66

ITEM 5-STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING THE RIGHT OF NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION'S

STOCKHOLDERSTOCALLASPECIALMEETINGOFTHESTOCKHOLDERS ..................................... 67

StockholderProposal ..................................................................................... 67

StockholderSupportingStatement .......................................................................... 67

Statement of the Board of Directors in Opposition to the Stockholder Proposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

STOCKHOLDERPROPOSALSFOR2020ANNUALMEETING ..................................................... 69

PROXY SUMMARY

VOTING MATTERS

Linda Walker Bynoe Independent 66 ✓ C ✓ Director Since 2006 Susan Crown Independent 60 ✓ ✓ Director Since 1997 Dean M. Harrison Independent 64 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2015 Jay L. Henderson Independent 63 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2016 Marcy S. Klevorn* Independent 59 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2019 Siddharth N. "Bobby" Mehta* Independent 60 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2019 Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President and Chief Executive OfficerDirector Since 2017 53 C Jose Luis Prado Independent 64 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2012 Thomas E. Richards Independent 64 ✓ ✓ Director Since 2015 John W. Rowe Lead Director** 73 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Director Since 2002 Martin P. Slark Independent** 64 ✓ C ✓ ✓ Director Since 2011 David H.B. Smith, Jr. Independent 52 C ✓ ✓ Director Since 2010 Donald Thompson Independent 55 ✓ C ✓ Director Since 2015 Charles A. Tribbett III IndependentDirector Since 2005 63 C ✓ ✓

Board Item Recommendation Page Item 1 - Election of Directors FOR 8 Item 2 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation FOR 22 Item 3 - Ratification of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm FOR 64 Item 4 - Stockholder Proposal Regarding Additional Disclosure of Political Contributions AGAINST 65 Item 5 - Stockholder Proposal Regarding the Right of Stockholders to Call a Special Meeting AGAINST 67 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Corporate

Committees of the BoardBusinessDirector AgeAudit Risk Capital Compensation Governance and Benefits GovernanceExecutive

C- Chair✓- Member

* Ms. Klevorn and Mr. Mehta were each appointed by the Board to serve as a director of the Corporation, effective January 22, 2019.

** Mr. Rowe will not be standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held April 23, 2019, as he will be retiring from service as a director effective upon the conclusion of his current term at the Annual Meeting. The independent directors have selected Mr. Slark to succeed Mr. Rowe as the Lead Director, effective April 23, 2019.

