Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Trust : and Confluence Partnership Enhances Financial and Regulatory Reporting for the European Funds Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), a leading provider of asset servicing solutions and Confluence, a global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, today announce they are partnering to deliver financial and regulatory reporting solutions for Northern Trust’s European asset manager clients.

Together the organizations are leveraging data technology to streamline how financial documentation is prepared and delivered for fund disclosures – reducing time spent on manual tasks and driving efficiencies to help clients meet reporting obligations in a timely and accurate manner.

Those responsible for investment funds – including asset managers, investors, directors and regulators – must produce a wide range of financial statements and regulatory reports as part of their disclosure obligations.

Todd Moyer, president and COO at Confluence, said “Producing these reports can often be inefficient and time-consuming – involving highly-manual calculations and publishing processes. At the same time, the growing scope of international regulation and heightened scrutiny on the investment industry in recent years has made these tasks more complex and resource intensive.”

“We are excited at Confluence about the partnership and work that we have been doing with Northern Trust to help support more streamlined financial documentation for funds. This is the start of a strong partnership and we look forward to working with Northern Trust to deliver first-class products and services.”

To drive efficiencies across these areas, Northern Trust is using Confluence’s Unity Financial Reporting®to automate the creation of statements and holdings reports. The solution automates much of the process involved to build these documents – reducing the time it typically takes to prepare first drafts, while the use of standardized templates helps ensure consistency of reporting style.

Simultaneously, Northern Trust is drawing on Confluence’s Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting platform to automate the sourcing and aggregation of data for clients’ regulatory reporting. Interfacing with Confluence’s platform, client data held by Northern Trust is matched with international templates and rules to meet the specifications of international regulators.

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Northern Trust comments: “Northern Trust is committed to creating greater efficiencies for clients in how their reporting is prepared and delivered, to the specifications required by regulators. Partnering with Confluence helps us deliver on that objective – automating inefficient reporting practices, improving accuracy and creating high-quality documentation to support our clients’ diverse fund offerings and investment strategies.”

Northern Trust provides a range of fund administration and associated solutions through its Global Fund Services business. This business also provides global custody, depositary, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers – supporting an extensive range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Confluence is a global leader in data-driven solutions for efficiency and control. The company is providing groundbreaking technology to solve tough data management and automation challenges for the asset management industry, including financial reporting, regulatory reporting and investor communications.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

About Confluence
As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. We focus on getting the data right, then reusing it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control.

Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and all of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Ho Chi Minh City, London and Luxembourg. Visit www.confluence.com.

###


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
05:36aNORTHERN TRUST : and Confluence Partnership Enhances Financial and Regulatory Re..
BU
04:41aCENTURYLINK : AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Centurylink..
AQ
06/24NORTHERN TRUST : Crossmark Global Investments Selects Northern Trust to Administ..
BU
06/22MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of ViaSat, Inc.
AQ
06/21NORTHERN TRUST : Discloses Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results
BU
06/21NORTHERN TRUST : Red Hat Inc Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp
AQ
06/21Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc.
AQ
06/20TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc
AQ
06/19NORTHERN TRUST : Insurance Solutions Adds Depth and Expertise with Strategic Bus..
BU
06/18Global Government Bonds Rally as ECB Signals Easing Soon
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 103 M
EBIT 2019 1 994 M
Net income 2019 1 452 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 18 694 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION3.71%18 690
BLACKROCK INC.17.97%64 884
UBS GROUP-7.11%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.48%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-4.19%24 407
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.64%20 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About