Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northern Venture Trust plc    NVT   GB0006450703

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

(NVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Venture Trust : 2 April 2019 - Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

2 APRIL 2019

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR')

Northern Venture Trust PLC ('the Company') has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 3 January 2019, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price
per share (£) 		Total current
shareholding
David Andrew Mayes 2 April 2019 289,165 £0.692 650,960

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Northern Venture Trust PLC
b) LEI 213800HR3R4WFICYFN46

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 25p each

GB0006450703

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 3 January 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0.692
Volume(s) 289,165
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		Aggregate price £0.692

Aggregate volume 289,165

Aggregate total £200,000

e) Date of the transaction 2 APRIL 2019
f) Place of the transaction XLON

Disclaimer

Northern Venture Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
12:22pNORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 2 April 2019 - Notification of Transaction by Person Di..
PU
12:01pNORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Manag..
AQ
03/27NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 27 March 2019 - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/04NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 4 February 2019 - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/14NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 14 January 2019 - Update re Offer for subscription
PU
01/14NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : Update re Offer for subscription
AQ
01/04NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 4 January 2019 - Statement re Offer for subscription
PU
2018NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 21 December 2018 - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2018NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 21 December 2018 - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : 21 December 2018 - Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Chart NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Northern Venture Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Constantine Chairman
Nigel Jonathan Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Hugh P. Younger Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Roland Levett Non-Executive Director
Richard James Green Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC-0.77%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About