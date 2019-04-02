Northern Venture Trust : 2 April 2019 - Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

2 APRIL 2019
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR')
Northern Venture Trust PLC ('the Company') has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 3 January 2019, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.
PDMR
Date acquired
No. of shares acquired
Purchase price
per share (£)
Total current
shareholding
David Andrew Mayes
2 April 2019
289,165
£0.692
650,960
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Northern Venture Trust PLC
b)
LEI
213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0006450703
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 3 January 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) £0.692
Volume(s) 289,165
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate price £0.692
Aggregate volume 289,165
Aggregate total £200,000
e)
Date of the transaction
2 APRIL 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
