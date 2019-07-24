Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Log in
07/24/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:

  • DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.17 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019, COMPARED TO 
    -- $0.19 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 
    --     $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018, including $0.03 per diluted share of excess tax benefits related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards
  • ORIGINATED LOANS INCREASED $73.0 MILLION, OR 10.7% ANNUALIZED, FOR THE QUARTER
  • TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $212.8 MILLION, OR 4.7%, FROM MARCH 31, 2019, WITH AN INCREASE IN SECURITIES OF  $156.1 MILLION, OR 17.1%
  • REPURCHASED 663,495 SHARES DURING THE QUARTER AT A TOTAL COST OF $10.1 MILLION. IN APRIL 2019, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $37.2 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
  • CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.11 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 21, 2019, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 7, 2019

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.17 and $0.36 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to diluted earnings per common share of $0.23 and $0.45 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, and diluted earnings per common share of $0.19 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Earnings for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, included excess tax benefits related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $2.1million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively. There were no material excess tax benefits for the quarter or six months ended June 30, 2019, or for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We continue to invest in our people, technology and the promotion of our brand, to expand our locally grown approach to community business banking.   Our strategic investments have resulted in significant growth in originated loans for the quarter and the six-months ended June 30, 2019, as well as significant deposit growth in business accounts.” Mr. Klein continued, “Our successes from our strategic investments continue to be challenged by a highly competitive interest rate environment in our marketplace, primarily related to deposit gathering, and more recently in loan rates and terms.” Mr. Klein noted, “Our deployment of capital in high quality commercial loans, securities, and stock repurchases, continues to bring longer-term value to our stockholders.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of to $0.11 per common share, payable on August 21, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2019.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income was $17.0 million and $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: an $825,000 decrease in net interest income, a $154,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $1.0 million increase in non-interest income, a $3.8 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $653,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, decreased $825,000, or 1.5%, to $54.5 million, from $55.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as a 30 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.59% more than offset a $380.8 million, or 9.9%, increase in our average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the increased cost of our interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 47 basis points to 1.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in our average interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in average loans outstanding of $86.4 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $167.3 million, and average other securities of $127.9 million. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included loan prepayment income of $594,000 as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased 10 basis points to 3.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, driven by higher yields on loans and securities.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $154,000 to $550,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $704,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as an improvement in historical loss rates and environmental factors offset loan growth and higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $215,000 compared to net recoveries of $18,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 21.3%, to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in gains on securities transactions, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, securities gains, net, included gains of $1.4 million related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $302,000 in the comparative prior year period. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the “Plan”). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan.

Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million, or 11.1%, to $38.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $34.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This is due primarily to a $2.6 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, $1.1 million of which is related to the Company's deferred compensation plan, which is described above and has no effect on net income, with the remainder attributable to increased costs associated with new hires related to a branch opening and new lending personnel, merit increases effective January 1, 2019, and higher medical benefit costs. Additionally, there was a $356,000 increase in occupancy costs, primarily attributable to higher rent expense related to a new branch opening, an increase of $326,000 in data processing costs, and an increase of $841,000 in advertising expense attributable to the timing of advertising programs and increased expenditure focused on driving growth. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $114,000 in professional fees and $217,000 in other expense. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included approximately $1.4 million of equity award expense related to equity awards granted on June 11, 2014, which vested in equal installments over a five year period beginning one year from the date of grant and were fully vested on June 11, 2019.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 22.4% compared to 16.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the increase being primarily due to lower excess tax benefits related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits were $286,000 and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

On May 15, 2019 New Jersey issued a tax technical bulletin which gave guidance on which entities are to be included in a combined group. Real Estate Investment Trusts and Investment Companies will be excluded from the combined group. They will continue to file separate company New Jersey tax returns. As a result of this guidance the Company recorded an additional $211,000 of state tax expense net of federal benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The $211,000 increase was comprised of $425,000 of current tax expense, partially offset by a write-up of deferred tax assets of $214,000.

Subsequent Events

In July 2019, two loans that had been previously charged-off, one in full and one partly charged-off and had cash payments for interest applied to principal, were repaid in full, resulting in an aggregate recovery of approximately $2.3 million, which will be recognized in the third quarter of 2019 through the allowance for loan losses and interest income. Additionally, the Company expects to receive bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the related policies of approximately $2.4 million, which will also be recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income was $8.2 million and $10.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $611,000 decrease in net interest income, a $179,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $1.7 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $387,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, decreased $611,000, or 2.2%, as a 30 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.55% from 2.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, more than offset a $371.5 million, or 9.5%, increase in our average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the increased cost of our interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 45 basis points to 1.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in average loans outstanding of $86.8 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $192.9 million, and average other securities of $100.6 million, partially offset by an $8.2 million decrease in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, included loan prepayment income of $174,000 as compared to $479,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, driven by higher yields on loans and securities.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $179,000 to $491,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as an improvement in historical loss rates and environmental factors offset an increase from loan growth and higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $145,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net recoveries of $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income was $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 10.0%, to $18.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $17.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $716,000 in compensation and employee benefits, primarily due to increased salary expense associated with new hires related to a branch opening and new lending personnel, and merit increases effective January 1, 2019. Additionally, there were increases of $170,000 in occupancy costs, primarily attributable to higher rent expense, $287,000 in data processing costs, and $688,000 in advertising expense, due in part to the timing of advertising programs and increased expenditure focused on driving growth. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included approximately $625,000 of equity award expense related to equity awards granted on June 11, 2014, which vested in equal installments over a five year period beginning one year from the date of grant and were fully vested on June 11, 2019.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 21.7% compared to 15.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the increase being primarily due to lower excess tax benefits related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits were $193,000 and $1.3 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

On May 15, 2019 New Jersey issued a tax technical bulletin which gave guidance on which entities are to be included in a combined group. Real Estate Investment Trusts and Investment Companies will be excluded from the combined group. They will continue to file separate company New Jersey tax returns. As a result of this guidance the Company recorded an additional $211,000 of state tax expense net of federal benefit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The $211,000 increase was comprised of $425,000 of current tax expense, partially offset by a write-up of deferred tax assets of $214,000.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019

Net income was $8.2 million and $8.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $171,000 decrease in net interest income, a $432,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $748,000 decrease in non-interest income, a $454,000 decrease in non-interest expense, and a $330,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, decreased $171,000, or 0.6%, as an eight basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.55% from 2.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, more than offset a $70.0 million, or 1.7%, increase in our average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increased cost of our interest-bearing liabilities, which increased six basis points to 1.53% for the current quarter as compared to 1.47% for the prior quarter. The increase in our average interest-earning assets was due primarily to increases in average loans outstanding of $42.3 million, and average mortgage-backed securities of $87.6 million, partially offset by decreases in average other securities of $19.4 million and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $43.7 million. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included loan prepayment income of $174,000, as compared to $420,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Yields earned on interest-earning assets decreased three basis points to 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 3.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses increased by $432,000 to $491,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $59,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to loan growth. Net charge-offs were $145,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $748,000 to $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to an $839,000 decrease in gains on securities transactions, net. Securities gains, net, during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, included gains of $343,000 related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $1.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As discussed above, the trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation plan and gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values.

Non-interest expense decreased $454,000, or 2.4%, to $18.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $19.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in employee compensation and benefits, $739,000 of which is related to the Company's deferred compensation plan which is described above and has no effect on net income, with the remainder attributable to a decrease in medical benefit costs. Partially offsetting the decrease, were increases of $567,000 in advertising expense and $174,000 in data processing costs.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 21.7% compared to 22.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $359.9 million, or 8.2%, to $4.77 billion at June 30, 2019, from $4.41 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in available-for sale debt securities of $241.6 million, or 29.9%, loans held-for-investment, net, of $93.6 million, or 2.9%, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock of $9.8 million, or 43.6%, and the recording of our operating leased assets of $42.4 million from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2019, which requires us to recognize on the balance sheet right-of-use assets, which approximate the present value of our remaining lease payments. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $30.9 million, or 39.7%.

As of June 30, 2019, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance issued in 2006) to total risk-based capital was approximately 443%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the Bank) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board approved underwriting policies and related procedures which include monitoring bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage our commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require us to implement additional policies and procedures or could require us to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect our loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $30.9 million, or 39.7%, to $46.9 million at June 30, 2019, from $77.8 million at December 31, 2018. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.

Loans held-for-investment, net, increased $93.6 million to $3.34 billion at June 30, 2019, from $3.25 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase in originated loans held-for-investment of $121.9 million, partially offset by decreases in acquired loans of $26.3 million and purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans of $2.1 million. Originated loans held-for-investment, net, totaled $2.80 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.68 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multifamily real estate loans of $98.7 million, or 5.1%, to $2.03 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.93 billion at December 31, 2018.

On June 12, 2019, New York City announced revised rent laws that included: repealing provisions that remove units from rent stabilization when rent crosses a high threshold or when a unit becomes vacant; or if the tenant’s income is $200,000 or higher in the preceding two years. The updated laws also eliminate a “vacancy bonus” provision which allows property owners to raise rents as much as 20% each time a unit becomes vacant. At June 30, 2019, the Company has approximately $398.2 million in multifamily loans in New York City with tenants that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control. The weighted average loan to value (“LTV”) was 45.8% based on the current balance and the collateral value at date of origination on this portfolio. The highest LTV in this portfolio is 70.2%. All of the loans are performing as agreed. Management will continue to evaluate the effect of rent regulations on the collateral values.

The following tables detail our multifamily real estate originations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Multifamily
Originations		 Weighted Average
Interest Rate		 Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value Ratio		 Weighted Average Months to Next
Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed
Rate Loans		 (F)ixed or
(V)ariable		 Amortization Term
$161,117  4.27%  56%  74 V 10 to 30 Years
28,838  4.43%  60%  267 F 15 to 30 Years
$189,955  4.29%  57%       
               


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Multifamily
Originations		 Weighted Average
Interest Rate		 Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value Ratio		 Weighted Average Months to Next
Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed
Rate Loans		 (F)ixed or
(V)ariable		 Amortization Term
$159,649  3.77%  69%  77 V 25 to 30 Years
6,615  4.07%  38%  180 F 15 Years
$166,264  3.78%  68%       
               

Acquired loans decreased by $26.3 million to $519.9 million at June 30, 2019, from $546.2 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to paydowns of one-to-four family residential and multifamily loans with weighted average interest rates (net of the servicing fee retained by the originating bank) of 3.63% and 2.85%, respectively, partially offset by purchases of one-to-four family residential loan pools totaling $40.9 million.

The following table provides the details of the loan pools purchased during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Purchase
Amount		 Loan Type Weighted
Average Interest
Rate(1)		 Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value
Ratio		 Weighted Average Months to
Next Rate Change or
Maturity for Fixed Rate
Loans		 (F)ixed or
(V)ariable		 Original
Amortization
Term
$4,237  Residential 4.19%  70.5%  324 F 15 - 30 Years
17,253  Residential 3.69%  63.0%  78 V 30 Years
$19,448  Residential 4.19%  71.3%  333 F 30 Years
$40,938    3.98%         
                

(1) Net of servicing fee retained by the originating bank

The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing the loans purchased in the table above are as follows: 89.6% in Massachusetts, 7.0% in New York, and 3.3% in New Jersey.

PCI loans totaled $18.1 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $20.1 million at December 31, 2018. The majority of the PCI loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $1.0 million and $2.1 million attributable to PCI loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $241.6 million, or 29.9%, to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019, from $808.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed and corporate securities, partially offset by paydowns and sales. At June 30, 2019, $844.8 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $204.5 million in corporate bonds, the majority of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2019, and $273,000 in municipal bonds.

Total liabilities increased $345.2 million, or 9.2%, to $4.09 billion at June 30, 2019, from $3.74 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $13.7 million, securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $75.0 million, other borrowings of $211.2 million, and lease liabilities of $46.3 million, attributable to capitalization of our operating leases as a result of adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, effective January 1, 2019.

Deposits increased $13.7 million, or 0.4%, to $3.30 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.29 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was attributable to increases of $19.9 million in transaction accounts and $125.8 million in savings accounts, partially offset by decreases of $39.5 million in money market accounts, and $92.6 million in certificates of deposit. Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Transaction:     
Non-interest bearing checking$386,784  $380,681  $395,375 
Negotiable orders of withdrawal486,529  529,610  458,012 
Total transaction873,313  910,291  853,387 
Savings and Money market:     
Savings720,130  678,712  594,290 
Money market702,405  721,810  741,939 
Total savings1,422,535  1,400,522  1,336,229 
Certificates of deposit:     
Brokered deposits237,908  242,061  275,398 
$250,000 and under647,958  697,575  696,957 
Over $250,000118,477  124,756  124,541 
Total certificates of deposit1,004,343  1,064,392  1,096,896 
Total deposits$3,300,191  $3,375,205  $3,286,512 
            

Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
      
Business customers$506,727  $474,866  $468,166 
Municipal customers$322,369  $399,979  $337,053 

Borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased to $695.1 million at June 30, 2019, from $408.9 million at December 31, 2018. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies.  Management increased borrowings because it was more cost effective than the incremental cost of deposits.

The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding capitalized leases and overnight borrowings) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount Weighted Average Rate
2019 $110,000 1.66%
2020 90,000 1.65%
2021 145,000 1.94%
2022 95,000 2.33%
2023 87,500 2.89%
Thereafter 62,500 2.57%
  $590,000 2.11%
     

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $14.7 million to $681.1 million at June 30, 2019, from $666.4 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $17.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a $13.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with unrealized gains on our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $4.4 million increase in ESOP and equity award activity. The increase was partially offset by $9.9 million in dividend payments and $10.1 million in stock repurchases.

Asset Quality

The following table details total originated and acquired (excluding PCI) non-accrual loans, non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Non-accrual loans:     
Held-for-investment     
Real estate loans:     
Commercial$9,234  $6,708  $7,291 
One-to-four family residential1,026  1,059  1,129 
Multifamily447  456  566 
Home equity and lines of credit150  150  151 
Commercial and industrial  55  25 
Total non-accrual loans10,857  8,428  9,162 
Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:     
Held-for-investment     
Real estate loans:     
One-to-four family residential6  33  33 
Home equity and lines of credit20     
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing26  33  33 
Total non-performing assets$10,883  $8,461  $9,195 
Non-performing loans to total loans0.33% 0.26% 0.28%
Non-performing assets to total assets0.23% 0.19% 0.21%
Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing$14,508  $16,243  $16,390 
Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent$4,291  $8,652  $8,562 

The increase in non-accrual loans during the quarter was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate loans totaling approximately $2.6 million (originated $1.3 million and acquired $1.3 million) being placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The loans have been individually evaluated for impairment and are adequately secured by collateral with an aggregate fair value of approximately $3.4 million.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $4.3 million, $8.7 million, and $8.6 million at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Held-for-investment     
Real estate loans:     
Commercial$2,237  $4,272  $2,377 
One-to-four family residential1,799  3,843  4,120 
Multifamily    2,018 
Construction and land  25   
Home equity and lines of credit  362   
Commercial and industrial loans248  142  45 
Other loans7  8  2 
Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment$4,291  $8,652  $8,562 
            

PCI Loans (Held-for-Investment)

At June 30, 2019, 6.1% of PCI loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 22.3% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.0% and 23.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 40 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc.  Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong.  They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition among depository and other financial institutions, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any, and adverse changes in the securities markets.  Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.  Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables follow)


NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

 At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Selected Financial Ratios:         
Performance Ratios(1)         
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (7)0.72% 1.03% 0.79% 0.75% 1.04%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (7)4.84 6.58 5.29 5.06 6.59
Average equity to average total assets14.86 15.61 14.97 14.91 15.70
Interest rate spread2.24 2.61 2.33 2.29 2.66
Net interest margin2.55 2.85 2.63 2.59 2.89
Efficiency ratio(2)63.08 56.40 62.67 62.87 56.79
Non-interest expense to average total assets1.64 1.65 1.73 1.69 1.68
Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets1.76 1.75 1.85 1.80 1.78
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities125.20 128.83 125.54 125.37 128.69
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Non-performing assets to total assets0.23 0.17 0.19 0.23 0.17
Non-performing loans(3) to total loans(4)0.33 0.20 0.26 0.33 0.20
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans held-for-investment255.74 421.48 324.85 255.74 421.48
Allowance for loan losses to originated loans held-for-investment, net(5)0.95 1.02 0.97 0.95 1.02
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, net(6)0.83 0.83 0.84 0.83 0.83

(1)   Annualized when appropriate.
(2)   The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCI loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.
(4)   Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCI loans, and acquired loans.
(5)   Excludes PCI loans and acquired loans held-for-investment, and related reserve balances.
(6)   Includes PCI and acquired loans held-for-investment.
(7)  The three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, include excess tax benefits of $193,000,  $93,000, and $1.3 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. The six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, include excess tax benefits of $286,000 and $2.1 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSETS:     
Cash and due from banks$14,156  $14,166  $15,147 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions32,751  71,659  62,615 
Total cash and cash equivalents46,907  85,825  77,762 
Trading securities10,214  9,759  8,968 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value1,049,660  894,272  808,031 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost8,872  9,448  9,505 
Equity securities2,328  1,465  1,280 
Originated loans held-for-investment, net2,800,816  2,727,852  2,678,877 
Loans acquired519,885  509,116  546,150 
Purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans held-for-investment18,077  18,892  20,143 
Loans held-for-investment, net3,338,778  3,255,860  3,245,170 
Allowance for loan losses(27,832) (27,486) (27,497)
Net loans held-for-investment3,310,946  3,228,374  3,217,673 
Accrued interest receivable14,116  13,205  12,959 
Bank owned life insurance155,939  155,031  154,135 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost32,330  22,517  22,517 
Operating lease right-of-use assets42,377  43,500   
Premises and equipment, net25,700  25,211  25,605 
Goodwill38,411  38,411  38,411 
Other assets30,482  28,429  31,586 
Total assets$4,768,282  $4,555,447  $4,408,432 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:     
Deposits$3,300,191  $3,375,205  $3,286,512 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase75,000     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings620,105  409,244  408,891 
Lease liabilities46,321  47,414   
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance20,817  20,723  18,007 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities24,755  23,421  28,583 
Total liabilities4,087,189  3,876,007  3,741,993 
Total stockholders’ equity681,093  679,440  666,439 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,768,282  $4,555,447  $4,408,432 
      
Total shares outstanding49,112,139  49,773,796  49,635,673 
Tangible book value per share (1)$13.07  $12.86  $12.63 

(1)   Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $899,000, $966,000, and $1.0 million at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Interest income:         
Loans$33,308  $31,456  $32,590  $65,898  $62,243 
Mortgage-backed securities4,599  3,068  4,074  8,673  5,794 
Other securities1,699  821  1,865  3,564  1,323 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends340  398  402  742  812 
Deposits in other financial institutions247  192  535  782  445 
Total interest income40,193  35,935  39,466  79,659  70,617 
Interest expense:         
Deposits10,549  6,050  10,247  20,796  11,261 
Borrowings2,485  2,115  1,889  4,374  4,042 
Total interest expense13,034  8,165  12,136  25,170  15,303 
Net interest income27,159  27,770  27,330  54,489  55,314 
Provision for loan losses491  670  59  550  704 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses26,668  27,100  27,271  53,939  54,610 
Non-interest income:         
Fees and service charges for customer services1,207  1,147  1,140  2,347  2,361 
Income on bank owned life insurance907  914  896  1,803  1,868 
Gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net59  116  155  214  171 
Gains on trading securities, net343  197  1,086  1,429  302 
Other50  71  37  87  147 
Total non-interest income2,566  2,445  3,314  5,880  4,849 
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits9,837  9,121  11,020  20,857  18,238 
Occupancy3,120  2,950  3,282  6,402  6,046 
Furniture and equipment265  252  259  524  508 
Data processing1,437  1,150  1,263  2,700  2,374 
Professional fees811  909  747  1,558  1,672 
Advertising1,331  643  764  2,095  1,254 
FDIC insurance255  274  277  532  571 
Other1,694  1,741  1,592  3,286  3,503 
Total non-interest expense18,750  17,040  19,204  37,954  34,166 
Income before income tax expense10,484  12,505  11,381  21,865  25,293 
Income tax expense2,280  1,893  2,610  4,890  4,237 
Net income$8,204  $10,612  $8,771  $16,975  $21,056 
Net income per common share:         
Basic$0.18  $0.23  $0.19  $0.36  $0.46 
Diluted$0.17  $0.23  $0.19  $0.36  $0.45 
Basic average shares outstanding46,855,647  46,184,918  46,940,903  46,897,546  45,983,895 
Diluted average shares outstanding47,271,690  47,109,977  47,288,160  47,279,196  47,056,299 
               

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans (2)$3,260,550  $33,308  4.10% $3,218,277  $32,590  4.11% $3,173,787  $31,456  3.98%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)714,930  4,599  2.58  627,377  4,074  2.63  522,009  3,068  2.36 
Other securities (3)227,379  1,699  3.00  246,802  1,865  3.06  126,823  821  2.60 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock24,966  340  5.46  21,729  402  7.50  25,487  398  6.26 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions48,885  247  2.03  92,538  535  2.34  57,061  192  1.35 
Total interest-earning assets4,276,710  40,193  3.77  4,206,723  39,466  3.80  3,905,167  35,935  3.69 
Non-interest-earning assets298,223       286,313       238,225      
Total assets$4,574,933       $4,493,036       $4,143,392      
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts$1,918,810  $5,377  1.12% $1,857,654  $4,794  1.05% $1,655,819  $2,312  0.56%
Certificates of deposit1,010,045  5,172  2.05  1,101,865  5,453  2.01  900,437  3,738  1.67 
Total interest-bearing deposits2,928,855  10,549  1.44  2,959,519  10,247  1.40  2,556,256  6,050  0.95 
Borrowed funds487,115  2,485  2.05  391,365  1,889  1.96  475,067  2,115  1.79 
Total interest-bearing liabilities3,415,970  13,034  1.53  3,350,884  12,136  1.47  3,031,323  8,165  1.08 
Non-interest bearing deposits385,820       379,642       414,792      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities93,176       90,012       50,589      
Total liabilities3,894,966       3,820,538       3,496,704      
Stockholders' equity679,967       672,498       646,688      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,574,933       $4,493,036       $4,143,392      
                     
Net interest income  $27,159       $27,330       $27,770    
Net interest rate spread (4)    2.24%     2.33%     2.61%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$860,740       $855,839       $873,844      
Net interest margin (6)    2.55%     2.63%     2.85%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities    125.20%     125.54%     128.83%

(1)   Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2)   Includes non-accruing loans.
(3)   Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (2)$3,239,530  $65,898  4.10% $3,153,089  $62,243  3.98%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)671,395  8,673  2.60  504,126  5,794  2.32 
Other securities (3)237,037  3,564  3.03  109,144  1,323  2.44 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock23,357  742  6.41  25,155  812  6.51 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions70,591  782  2.23  69,631  445  1.29 
Total interest-earning assets4,241,910  79,659  3.79  3,861,145  70,617  3.69 
Non-interest-earning assets292,301       240,627      
Total assets$4,534,211       $4,101,772      
              
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts$1,888,401  $10,171  1.09% $1,669,009  $4,455  0.54%
Certificates of deposit1,055,701  10,625  2.03  861,366  6,806  1.59 
Total interest-bearing deposits2,944,102  20,796  1.42  2,530,375  11,261  0.90 
Borrowed funds439,505  4,374  2.01  469,937  4,042  1.73 
Total interest-bearing liabilities3,383,607  25,170  1.50  3,000,312  15,303  1.03 
Non-interest bearing deposits382,748       409,918      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities91,603       47,615      
Total liabilities3,857,958       3,457,845      
Stockholders' equity676,253       643,927      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,534,211       $4,101,772      
              
Net interest income  $54,489       $55,314    
Net interest rate spread (4)    2.29%     2.66%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$858,303       $860,833      
Net interest margin (6)    2.59%     2.89%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities    125.37%     128.69%

(1)   Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2)   Includes non-accruing loans.
(3)   Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Company Contact:
William R. Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
