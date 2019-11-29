Log in
Northgate : to buy Redde in £394 million stock deal

11/29/2019 | 03:08am EST

British company Northgate Plc said on Friday it would buy peer Redde Plc for about 394 million pounds in a stock deal that would create one of the country's largest vehicle rental services firms.

As part of the deal, Redde shareholders will get 0.3669 new Northgate shares for each share held. That translates to 128.4 pence per share, a premium of 18% to the stock's Thursday close.

Northgate, which operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain with a fleet of around 100,000 vehicles, will be combined with Redde's own fleet of about 7,000 vehicles and have access to 50,000 more though its rental partnerships.

Kevin Bradshaw, the chief executive officer of Northgate, stepped down on Friday and the combined company will be led by Redde's CEO Martin Ward.

The merged company Redde Northgate will be 54% owned by Northgate shareholders and the remaining 46% by Redde, the companies said.

Northgate has been struggling and has seen a decline in underlying earnings and share price over the last three years.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
NORTHGATE PLC 0.14% 350 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
REDDE PLC 2.65% 108.6 Delayed Quote.-36.12%
