Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Northland Power Inc.    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northland Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call & Webcast Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after market close on August 7, 2019. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday August 8, 2019, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday August 8, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number:   Toll free (North America):    (844) 284-3434

                              Toll free (International):       (949) 877-3040

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com.

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on August 9, 2019.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates sustainable infrastructure assets that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing stable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHLAND POWER INC.
12:51pNorthland Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date an..
GL
06/27NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22NORTHLAND POWER : Reports on the 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/10NORTHLAND POWER : takes FID on 130MW Mexican solar project
AQ
05/08Northland Power Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/08NORTHLAND POWER : Expands Global Footprint With 130 MW La Lucha Solar Project
AQ
05/08NORTHLAND POWER : Expands Global Footprint with 130 MW La Lucha Solar Project
AQ
05/08NORTHLAND POWER : fighting fit for 130MW La Lucha
AQ
05/08NORTHLAND POWER : Expands Global Footprint With 130 MW La Lucha Solar Project
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 674 M
EBIT 2019 677 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 6 543 M
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,69x
EV / Sales2020 5,56x
Capitalization 4 657 M
Chart NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Northland Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,4  CAD
Last Close Price 25,8  CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Crawley Chief Executive Officer
James C. Temerty Chairman
Troy C. Patton Chief Operating Officer
Paul J. Bradley Chief Financial Officer
Adam Beaumont Finance Director & Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.19.08%3 584
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP32.65%11 168
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA16.78%8 920
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD27.38%3 071
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP15.26%2 776
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO30.73%2 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About