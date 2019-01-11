Northland Power Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2018 Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2018 fourth quarter financial results after market close on February 21, 2019. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday February 22, 2019, followed by a question and answer period.



Conference call details:

Date: Friday February 22, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: (844) 284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on February 25, 2019.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 269 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

