Northland Power : to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal

The proposed acquisition is Northland's second investment in Latin America, following the La Lucha solar project in Mexico that began construction earlier this year.

EBSA serves a population of 1.3 million residents across 123 municipalities, Northland Power said.

The company said it expected the deal to add to its free cash flow by mid-single digit during the current regulatory period ending 2023.

Based on submitted tariff, EBSA is expected to contribute about C$100 million to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.

