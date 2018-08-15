Log in
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/15/2018 | 05:56pm EDT

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 27, 2018.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:         
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720
timothy.paynter@ngc.com
                                                                                   
Steve Movius (Investors)
703-280-4575
steve.movius@ngc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
