NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/21/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Sept. 9, 2019.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:         Tim Paynter (Media)
                      703-280-2720
                      tim.paynter@ngc.com

                      Todd Ernst (Investors)
                      703-280-4535
                      todd.ernst@ngc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 047 M
EBIT 2019 3 743 M
Net income 2019 3 339 M
Debt 2019 11 233 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 62 436 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 374,95  $
Last Close Price 369,14  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.68%62 436
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.93%109 303
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.80%107 805
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.32%53 934
RAYTHEON16.85%51 651
HARRIS CORPORATION--.--%47 070
