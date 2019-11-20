Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
News 


Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
11/20/2019 | 06:19pm EST

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 2, 2019.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:         
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720
timothy.paynter@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535
todd.ernst@ngc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 990 M
EBIT 2019 3 718 M
Net income 2019 3 451 M
Debt 2019 11 381 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 59 583 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 391,50  $
Last Close Price 353,00  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak VP, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Kent Kresa Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION45.65%59 583
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION40.04%126 663
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION49.26%110 236
RAYTHEON42.22%60 733
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.68%53 380
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.50.87%44 909
