NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
My previous session
    
Northrop Grumman : Celebrates the Launch of the Electronic Sustainment Centre in Western Sydney

02/26/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Northrop Grumman has begun initial capability development following the recent opening of the Electronic Sustainment Centre (ESC); a sophisticated advanced defence electronics maintenance and sustainment capability centre located in Sydney, Australia.

First announced in May 2017, the ESC was established in partnership with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to help build and expand the Commonwealth's defence force capability across the Pacific region through advanced electronic systems - across land, sea, air and cyberspace. The facility provides the ADF with the ability to repair the next generation of mission systems such as radar, navigation, communication and electronic warfare systems. This replaces the need to return them to their overseas-based manufacturer. Having an in-country capability increases Australia's self-reliance, speeds up repairs and reduces maintenance costs.

Additionally, the ESC will enhance the availability of major ADF platforms and systems by shortening turnaround time to repair mission-critical, complex electronic systems - saving cost and schedule. In the near future, the ESC will support advanced radar systems, including AESA radar systems. It will also support communications systems, navigation products and electronic warfare equipment.

Recently, the ESC achieved initial operating capability for repair of the AN/APN-241 Tactical Transport Radar that was employed on regional C-130s and the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) C-27Js. The ESC has also contributed to system maintenance for the RAAF's KC-30, C-27J Spartan, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, EA-18G Growler and Triton.

As ESC's anchor tenant, Northrop Grumman has continued to support the region's economy by investing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Skilled workers across the region contribute to the ESC's advanced electronic systems by repairing and maintaining the mission-critical systems in a short and efficient manner so the ADF is ready for its mission.  

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 22:12:04 UTC
