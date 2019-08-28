Log in
Northrop Grumman : Common Infrared Countermeasure Systems Enters Operational Testing

0
08/28/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Aug. 28, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) systems for the U.S. Army has entered Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E).

Northrop Grumman's Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system will help protect U.S. Army aircraft from current and emerging infrared threats. The system, in low rate initial production, has begun Initial Operational Test and Evaluation.

CIRCM is a lightweight countermeasure system that uses laser energy to defend aircraft against infrared threats. Its modular, open systems architecture allows it to be integrated with systems and sensors to address current and emerging threats.

'Exercising our production systems in operational testing will further validate CIRCM's advanced performance, and is a key enabler on the path to full-rate production and wide deployment of this life-saving system to our warfighters,' said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman's infrared countermeasures systems have been installed on more than 1,500 aircraft, representing more than 80 different aircraft types, including large and small fixed-wing, rotary wing and tilt-rotor platforms.

For more information on CIRCM, please visit https://www.northropgrumman.com/Capabilities/CIRCM/

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:05:02 UTC
