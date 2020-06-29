Northrop Grumman : Cubic Teams with Carley Corporation and Northrop Grumman to Support U.S. Navy's Sailor 2025

Cubic Global Defense and partners pursue Fiscal Year 2021 Ready Relevant Learning Content Conversion contract

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division has partnered with Carley Corporation and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) to pursue the U.S. Navy’s potential $93 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract for the design, development, testing and delivery of products in support of the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) Content Conversion (CC) program.

The Cubic-led team will use innovative instructional systems design, systems engineering and training assessment approaches in conjunction with new and modernized technologies to support ratings-accession training while simultaneously supporting the broader Sailor 2025 (S2025) overarching goal of improving Sailors’ transfer of training to the operational work environment. The FY21 RRL CC program falls under the ‘Ready, Relevant Learning’ pillar of S2025, which focuses on learning continuums where training is delivered by modern methods to enable faster learning, more effective knowledge retention and delivery for Sailors.

“Cubic is proud of the substantial confidence the Navy has shown in our team through the multiple programs we execute every day in support of Sailor readiness,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. “We believe our team’s experience supporting the Fleet, our application of learning strategies and advanced content development tools will accelerate Sailor learning at the point of need. The team includes multiple small businesses and collectively, we have recent and relevant experience supporting all of the program’s cross-warfare ratings.”

The Navy’s S2025 program is designed to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward and retain future forces. The Navy issued the solicitation in June for the S2025 FY21 RRL CC contract, it is expected to be awarded in March 2021.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005213/en/