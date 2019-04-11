Northrop Grumman : DARPA's Biological Technology Office Selects Northrop Grumman for Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors (PALS) Program

BALTIMORE - April 11, 2019 - The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technology Office selected Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to prototype sensing capabilities using undersea organisms to assist in passively detecting and tracking undersea threats.

As part of the PALS program, Northrop Grumman will develop biological sensing hardware that has increased sensitivity for certain sensor modalities, achieving greater range. Artificial intelligence will be applied to observe patterns in the marine environment to help classify targets. Northrop Grumman is partnered with Coda Octopus (Nasdaq: CODA), Duke University, University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Memphis.

'The detection, classification and tracking of undersea objects is a critical military capability and we are excited to work with DARPA to develop this next generation approach,' said Mike Meaney, vice president, advanced missions, Northrop Grumman.

