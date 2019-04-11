Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
My previous session
Northrop Grumman : DARPA's Biological Technology Office Selects Northrop Grumman for Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors (PALS) Program

0
04/11/2019

BALTIMORE - April 11, 2019 - The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technology Office selected Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to prototype sensing capabilities using undersea organisms to assist in passively detecting and tracking undersea threats.

As part of the PALS program, Northrop Grumman will develop biological sensing hardware that has increased sensitivity for certain sensor modalities, achieving greater range. Artificial intelligence will be applied to observe patterns in the marine environment to help classify targets. Northrop Grumman is partnered with Coda Octopus (Nasdaq: CODA), Duke University, University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Memphis. 

'The detection, classification and tracking of undersea objects is a critical military capability and we are excited to work with DARPA to develop this next generation approach,' said Mike Meaney, vice president, advanced missions, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 13:07:06 UTC
