Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Delivers 200,000th DSU-33 Proximity Sensor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:11am EST

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. - Feb. 28, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) marked a significant milestone recently with the delivery of its 200,000th DSU-33 Proximity Sensor, a technology which provides air-burst detonation of general purpose bombs for United States and allied airmen who rely on it as a force multiplier in combat.

The company recently delivered its 200,000th DSU-33 proximity sensor which provides air-burst detonation of general purpose bombs used by U.S. and allied airmen.

Initial production of the DSU-33B/B configuration began in 2000 and the product has evolved to the present DSU-33D/B configuration. Throughout its 18-year production history, an integrated product team, including representatives from government and industry, has ensured the sensor has remained effective for U.S. and allied warfighters' needs today and well into the future. DSU-33 Proximity Sensors have been used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and multiple allied nations. They are currently being procured by the U.S. Army on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and foreign military users. 

'The DSU-33 program illustrates collaboration and success in fielding what is truly a joint product,' said Pat Nolan, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman. 'This level of teamwork exemplifies how we can significantly improve quality, reliability and capability, while simultaneously reducing the warfighter cost throughout the life of the program.'

Recently, members of the integrated program team including leadership from the U.S. Army's Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, visited Northrop Grumman's Allegany Ballistics Laboratory to celebrate the milestone with past and present employees working on the program.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 14:10:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
09:11aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Delivers 200,000th DSU-33 Proximity Sensor
PU
02/27NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Minister for Defence Industry and Northrop Grumman Australia ..
PU
02/27NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Scalable Agile Beam Radar Provides Proven Capability for Mult..
AQ
02/27LEONARDO : Partners With Northrop Grumman to Bid for New Zealand Aircraft Contra..
DJ
02/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Celebrates the Launch of the Electronic Sustainment Centre in..
PU
02/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Scalable Agile Beam Radar Provides Proven Capability for Mult..
PU
02/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capit..
AQ
02/25NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Successfully Concludes Mission to the Inter..
AQ
02/25NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Delivers 500th Center Fuselage for the F-35 Lightning II
PU
02/25NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Successfully Concludes Mission to the Inter..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 103 M
EBIT 2019 3 823 M
Net income 2019 3 182 M
Debt 2019 11 692 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 48 676 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 319 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.01%48 676
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.45%109 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.82%86 911
RAYTHEON20.80%52 316
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.14%48 810
ROLLS-ROYCE18.41%24 785
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.