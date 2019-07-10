Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Demonstrates Advanced Capabilities at Northern Edge 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:43am EDT

LINTHICUM, Md. - July 10, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), together with military partners at Northern Edge 2019, successfully displayed advanced capabilities in air-to-air, air-to-surface and maritime tactical scenarios that address key warfighting gaps in advanced strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR); and electronic warfare.

Northrop Grumman's reconfigurable flight test aircraft significantly reduces the technology development process, bringing advanced capabilities to warfighters faster, more affordably and reliably.

'Northrop Grumman is developing agile and affordable technologies that address the advanced strike, ISR and multi-domain command and control needs for our customers,' said Tom Jones, vice president and general manager, airborne C4ISR systems, Northrop Grumman. 'Using reconfigurable flight-test aircraft outfitted with advanced sensors and cognitive artificial intelligence capability at events such as Northern Edge speeds up the development process significantly.'

Northern Edge is the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's biennial joint training exercise, held May 13-24 at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and the Gulf of Alaska. It involves all U.S. military services and agency partners, as well as virtual participants from stateside and overseas bases. The exercise is designed to enhance air warfare and interoperability among the services in a highly contested environment.

Celebrating 10 years of participation at Northern Edge this year, Northrop Grumman has consistently demonstrated leading technology capabilities at the joint military-industry exercise. Innovative solutions tested at earlier Northern Edge exercises include auto target recognition and combat identification; advanced electronic protection and attack; cognitive mission computing; maritime search and track; long-range surface-to-air missile detection; and infrared search and track.

Northrop Grumman also demonstrated Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) gateways and multi-level secure live, virtual and constructive training. Many of these capabilities are now fielded on U.S. platforms, providing a significant warfighting advantage to Air Force, Navy and Marine aircrews.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
09:43aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Advanced Capabilities at Northern Edge 2019
PU
09:01aNorthrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Second Quarter 2019 Fi..
GL
07/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
07/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives $17.6 Million From U.S. Army to Upgrade Targeting Sy..
DJ
07/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives Award to Upgrade US Army Lightweight Laser Designato..
PU
07/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Names President, CEO Warden to Added Chairman Post
DJ
07/09Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman
GL
07/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION : - Air Force's BACN Receives AFA Innovation Award
AQ
07/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Foundation Sponsors Students, Teacher from South Korea to Att..
PU
07/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Foundation Sponsors Students and Teachers from Six Countries ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 969 M
EBIT 2019 3 709 M
Net income 2019 3 257 M
Debt 2019 10 971 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 55 322 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 330  $
Last Close Price 326  $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION33.04%55 219
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.91%114 370
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION41.20%104 517
GENERAL DYNAMICS15.43%52 530
RAYTHEON13.32%48 369
HARRIS CORPORATION--.--%40 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About