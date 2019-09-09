Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Demonstrates Expertise as a Mission Solutions Provider at DSEI

09/09/2019 | 04:07am EDT

LONDON - Sept. 9, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will demonstrate multi-domain capabilities that support the defence and security of the U.K., Europe and allies at the 20th Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) event on September 10-13.

The Northrop Grumman stand (S5-200) will feature interactive demonstrations of next generation mission and aerospace systems, maritime situational awareness and integrated air and missile defence. Some of the advanced systems on display include the Fire Scout, Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) and Bushmaster® Chain Gun®, showcasing the company's long standing expertise in autonomous systems and defence solutions.

'Northrop Grumman offers innovative capabilities and solutions to our customers around the globe, and here in the U.K. and Europe we continue to invest and build key industrial partnerships and capabilities, as we deepen our supply chain,' said Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman U.K. and Europe. 'We are pleased to showcase our game-changing solutions at DSEI, in particular our expanded portfolio in space, logistics and advanced weapons.'

Northrop Grumman operates from locations across the U.K. and Europe as well as the U.S., providing solutions and whole life support. Visit www.northropgrumman.com/DSEI for a complete list at the company's capabilities on display at DSEI.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 08:06:07 UTC
