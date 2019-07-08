Northrop Grumman : Foundation Sponsors Students and Teachers from Six Countries to Attend Space Camp®

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - July 8, 2019 - The Northrop Grumman Foundation announced it is sponsoring middle school students and teachers from across the globe to attend Space Camp®. Participants from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States will attend the program this week, July 7-12. Held annually at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center® (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, the camp is an experiential learning program aimed at inspiring and exciting students and teachers in space exploration and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Northrop Grumman Foundation is sponsoring 60 teachers and 107 students to attend this year's camp. The Foundation has sponsored the program for 11 years, partnering with over 280 schools, exposing more than 1,000 students and teachers worldwide to this once in a lifetime opportunity.

'We are thrilled to be able to support these students and teachers from all corners of the planet at Space Camp this year,' said Sandra Evers-Manly, president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation and vice president of global corporate responsibility, Northrop Grumman. 'Northrop Grumman is committed to empowering future leaders in space exploration and we expect this to be an incredible experience that inspires participants to pursue further study and careers in STEM.'

As a sponsor, the Northrop Grumman Foundation covers all participation and accommodation expenses. Students will experience an authentic introduction into life as an astronaut. They will be immersed into a cosmic adventure where they will experiment with astronaut training equipment, experience zero-gravity in simulated space shuttle missions and learn how to build and launch rockets. Their teachers will take part in the Space Academy for Educators, a program that provides them with the tools and resources to enhance how they teach STEM concepts in their classrooms.

Space Camp® is the premier provider of authentic, inspiring and entertaining educational experiences in space science and aviation. The Space Academy® for Educators amplifies that mission by using the excitement of the program to create an immersive learning environment where teachers learn new ways to present concepts in their classrooms effectively. Additional information about Space Camp® can be found at http://www.spacecamp.com/. Follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, @SpaceCampUSA.

Northrop Grumman and the Northrop Grumman Foundation are dedicated to expanding and enhancing sustainable science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education opportunities for students globally. With an emphasis on middle school and university level students, our engineering and technology-based partnerships are designed to excite, engage and educate students and their teachers as they defend cyber networks, engineer autonomous vehicles, explore space and more. In 2018, we contributed nearly 20 million dollars towards these initiatives. In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for education, by 2030, we plan to provide workforce-relevant professional development to middle school educators to increase their competence in teaching STEM subjects, in turn, positively affecting 350,000 students' exposure to STEM skills and careers.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews , for more information.