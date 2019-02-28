Log in
Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
My previous session
News 
News

Northrop Grumman : Global Hawk Achieves Historic First at Avalon 2019

02/28/2019 | 04:41pm EST

For the first time, Northrop Grumman's RQ-4 Global Hawk autonomous aircraft system has landed during an airshow.

From starting out as a speck in the sky, the aircraft flew in smoothly, landing precisely on the runway before pausing and then taxiing itself to a point where it was towed to the static display area.

This autonomous system has been supporting the U.S. and its allies for nearly two decades around the world. The Block 40 aircraft arrived after a 13-hour, 3,075 nautical mile journey from Andersen Air Force Base.

Global Hawk's important mission is to provide a broad spectrum of data collection capability to support joint combatant forces in worldwide peacetime, contingency, disaster relief and military operations.

With a wingspan of 130 feet - the same as a 737 - Global Hawk provides near-real-time actionable intelligence for more than 30 hours at a time - the unblinking eye in the sky, at altitudes of 60,000 feet or 11 miles high.

There are always several Global Hawk systems in the air somewhere in the world 24 hours a day; 7 days a week; 365 days a year, with flight crews operating the system halfway across the world out of harm's way.

Welcomed by an excited crowd, this historic first for Global Hawk was made possible due to the support of and partnership with the United States Air Force, in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force and airshow organizers. 

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 21:40:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 103 M
EBIT 2019 3 823 M
Net income 2019 3 182 M
Debt 2019 11 692 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 48 676 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 319 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.01%48 676
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.45%109 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.82%86 911
RAYTHEON20.80%52 316
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.14%48 810
ROLLS-ROYCE18.41%24 785
