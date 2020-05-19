Log in
Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.45

05/19/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2020.

“Our focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is on maintaining the health and well-being of our employees and delivering national security solutions for our customers. We also continue to execute a balanced capital deployment strategy that calls for investments in our business and a competitive dividend for shareholders,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact:
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720 (office)
timothy.paynter@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 231 M
EBIT 2020 3 832 M
Net income 2020 3 709 M
Debt 2020 8 469 M
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 55 207 M
