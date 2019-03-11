Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : MBDA Demonstrate Integration of Missile Family with Next-Generation Battle Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:15am EDT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - March 11, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and MBDA have successfully completed a joint, company-funded effort to incorporate the Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) family into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS). CAMM is the first non-U.S. missile system to be integrated with IBCS.

With the Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) as the enabler for next-generation IAMD in the multidomain battlespace, warfighters gain the advantage of leveraging any available sensors and effectors to counter evolving and emerging threats.

'This is another demonstration of the 'any-sensor, any-shooter' IBCS design that integrates weapons in a short time and at a small fraction of traditional costs,' said Bill Lamb, director, international battle management, Northrop Grumman. 'With IBCS as the enabler for next-generation IAMD in the multidomain battlespace, warfighters gain the advantage of leveraging any available sensors and effectors to counter evolving and emerging threats.'

With approval of the U.S. Department of Defense and U.K. Ministry of Defence, Northrop Grumman and MBDA invested internal company funds to demonstrate the integration of the Northrop Grumman-developed IBCS with the MBDA CAMM family of missiles in an affordable and rapid manner. The companies completed functional integration of the end-to-end firing chain for integrated fire control and fire direction configurations between CAMM and IBCS. The effort accomplished all research and development goals of integrating CAMM into the IBCS and reduces risk and costs for full integration.

'This integration further demonstrates how the CAMM family and its associated systems have been designed from the outset for integration into IAMD networks, including with third-party battle management command and control and sensors, allowing the most complex engagement scenarios to be achieved with lower demands on the network and a lower integration burden,' said Michael Mew, ground based air defence programme head, MBDA.

The CAMM family is the next generation of air defense missiles for multidomain applications. Designed to defeat the most challenging of modern and future threats,  including saturation attacks by precision-guided munitions and maneuvering high-speed missiles attacking simultaneously from multiple directions, the CAMM family of missiles feature a solid-state active radar seeker, two way data-link, low-signature rocket motor and a 360° soft-vertical launch system.

IBCS creates a paradigm shift for IAMD by replacing legacy stove-piped systems with a next-generation, net-centric approach to better address the evolving complex threat. The system integrates disparate radars and weapons to construct a far more effective IAMD enterprise. IBCS delivers a single integrated air picture with unprecedented accuracy and broadens surveillance and protection areas. With its truly open systems architecture, IBCS allows incorporation of current and future sensors and effectors and interoperability with joint C2 and the ballistic missile defense system.

IBCS is managed by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

With more than 90 armed forces customers worldwide, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. In total, the group offers a range of 45 missile systems and countermeasures products already in operational service and more than 15 others currently in development. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

 

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 12:14:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
08:15aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : MBDA Demonstrate Integration of Missile Family with Next-Gene..
PU
03/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Expands Operations in Cecil County, Maryland
AQ
03/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Awarded $322.5 Million for Engineering and Manufacturing Deve..
PU
03/07NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Rocket Motor Production Begins at Northrop Grumman's New Mode..
AQ
03/07NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Sponsors 2019 CyberCenturion Competition in London; Fifteen f..
AQ
03/07LARGE INNOVATION IN A SMALL SOUTHERN : Building Northrop Grumman's OmegA
PU
03/07NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Sponsors 2019 CyberCenturion Competition in London
PU
03/05NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Developing the Next Generation of Radar Warning Receivers for..
AQ
03/05NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Palmdale Facility Awarded Quality Plant of the Year
AQ
03/05NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Rocket Motor Production Begins at Northrop Grumman's New Mode..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 103 M
EBIT 2019 3 823 M
Net income 2019 3 182 M
Debt 2019 11 692 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
P/E ratio 2020 12,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 46 841 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 319 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.68%46 841
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.47%106 874
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.94%85 037
RAYTHEON17.87%51 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS5.68%47 888
ROLLS-ROYCE6.24%21 757
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.