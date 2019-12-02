Northrop Grumman : Misawa Air Force Base's Draughon Range Fires Up on Northrop Grumman's Distributed Mission Operations Network

Joining a scalable and cyber-secure network of over 300 simulator integrations in 85 sites around the world, the Draughon Range, with F-16C simulator, at Misawa U.S. Air Force Base in Japan, is the latest connection to Northrop Grumman's Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON).

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down the runway during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Pilots at Misawa AFB in Japan join live Red Alaska from virtual cockpits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks)

As the provider of DMON capabilities, Northrop Grumman delivers the virtual-constructive backbone for the U.S. Air Force's Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training technology. It's a core enabler for the Air Force to achieve its LVC vision of worldwide training.

The new connectivity of the Draughon Range to the DMON enables Misawa Air Force Base to join on-demand training events with other DMON participants around the globe. These events include daily small team training missions, as well as large force exercises like Red Flag Alaska, Northern Edge and Distant Frontier. The connection of local simulators, threat generation systems, live range threats and live aircraft add significant training complexity to daily events.

DMON: Critical for LVC Success

DMON, a fully-functioning collective training solution, allows different aircraft simulator platforms located across the globe to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a realistic virtual environment via a secure network. DMON provides on-demand, inter-team training for the U.S. Air Force's Combat and Mobility Air Forces on a daily basis.

Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) utilizes the Distributed Training Center Network (DTCN) to interconnect its training sites. The DMON and DTCN can connect on-demand to allow the platforms to train together.

LVC: Training for All

By joining on DMON, Misawa Air Force Base is a part of an expanding global LVC blended training network meant to mimic the growing complexities of real-world battlespaces. Along with the flying hour cost of live platforms, the training needs for the real-world battlespace is the driver behind bringing the 'L' and the 'VC' training domains together into a seamlessly integrated LVC training environment. Northrop Grumman is the only technology provider to achieve an on-demand, global LVC training solution, which connects the live environment to actual warfighter simulators.

Northrop Grumman's LVC solution operates to ensure a repeatable training solution is always readily available to prepare warfighters for their missions across air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.