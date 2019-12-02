Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Misawa Air Force Base's Draughon Range Fires Up on Northrop Grumman's Distributed Mission Operations Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Joining a scalable and cyber-secure network of over 300 simulator integrations in 85 sites around the world, the Draughon Range, with F-16C simulator, at Misawa U.S. Air Force Base in Japan, is the latest connection to Northrop Grumman's Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON).

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down the runway during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Pilots at Misawa AFB in Japan join live Red Alaska from virtual cockpits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks)

As the provider of DMON capabilities, Northrop Grumman delivers the virtual-constructive backbone for the U.S. Air Force's Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training technology. It's a core enabler for the Air Force to achieve its LVC vision of worldwide training.

The new connectivity of the Draughon Range to the DMON enables Misawa Air Force Base to join on-demand training events with other DMON participants around the globe. These events include daily small team training missions, as well as large force exercises like Red Flag Alaska, Northern Edge and Distant Frontier. The connection of local simulators, threat generation systems, live range threats and live aircraft add significant training complexity to daily events.

DMON: Critical for LVC Success

DMON, a fully-functioning collective training solution, allows different aircraft simulator platforms located across the globe to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a realistic virtual environment via a secure network. DMON provides on-demand, inter-team training for the U.S. Air Force's Combat and Mobility Air Forces on a daily basis.

Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) utilizes the Distributed Training Center Network (DTCN) to interconnect its training sites. The DMON and DTCN can connect on-demand to allow the platforms to train together.

LVC: Training for All

By joining on DMON, Misawa Air Force Base is a part of an expanding global LVC blended training network meant to mimic the growing complexities of real-world battlespaces. Along with the flying hour cost of live platforms, the training needs for the real-world battlespace is the driver behind bringing the 'L' and the 'VC' training domains together into a seamlessly integrated LVC training environment. Northrop Grumman is the only technology provider to achieve an on-demand, global LVC training solution, which connects the live environment to actual warfighter simulators.

Northrop Grumman's LVC solution operates to ensure a repeatable training solution is always readily available to prepare warfighters for their missions across air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 17:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
12:05pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Misawa Air Force Base's Draughon Range Fires Up on Northrop G..
PU
10:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Selected for Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor P..
AQ
11/29NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN : MBDA and Saab Demonstrate the Integration of Disparate Missil..
PU
11/25NORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Advance Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command ..
PU
11/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN : NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Aircraft Completes Successf..
AQ
11/21NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Opens Office in Poland; C4ISR * IAMD * Global * IBCS (Integra..
AQ
11/21NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Opens Office in Poland
PU
11/20Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/19NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Calls for Expressions of Interest from Australian Industry fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 990 M
EBIT 2019 3 718 M
Net income 2019 3 451 M
Debt 2019 11 381 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 59 285 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 391,15  $
Last Close Price 351,77  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak VP, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Kent Kresa Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION43.64%59 285
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.31%126 638
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION49.34%110 298
RAYTHEON41.78%60 547
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.60%52 454
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.49.34%44 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group