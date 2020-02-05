Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Names David Keffer Next Finance Chief

02/05/2020 | 05:48pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has named David Keffer as its next corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 17.

He will succeed current CFO Kenneth Bedingfield, who will stay with the company until Feb. 21.

Mr. Keffer most recently served as a general partner at growth-equity firm Blue Delta Capital Partners. He also has held chief financial officer roles at information-technology services provider CSRA Inc. and SRA International Inc.

Mr. Keffer will report to Northrop Grumman's Chief Executive, Kathy Warden.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 707 M
EBIT 2020 3 938 M
Net income 2020 3 877 M
Debt 2020 9 662 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 60 653 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 415,65  $
Last Close Price 367,80  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,37%
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Thomas M. Schoewe Independent Director
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.19%64 863
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.16%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.86%122 052
RAYTHEON-0.40%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.80%52 362
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.63%49 682
