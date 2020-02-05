Northrop Grumman : Names David Keffer Next Finance Chief

By Kimberly Chin

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has named David Keffer as its next corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 17.

He will succeed current CFO Kenneth Bedingfield, who will stay with the company until Feb. 21.

Mr. Keffer most recently served as a general partner at growth-equity firm Blue Delta Capital Partners. He also has held chief financial officer roles at information-technology services provider CSRA Inc. and SRA International Inc.

Mr. Keffer will report to Northrop Grumman's Chief Executive, Kathy Warden.

