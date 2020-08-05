Northrop Grumman : Overview 0 08/05/2020 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Northrop Grumman Corporation July 30, 2020 1 Forward-Looking Statement This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for worker absenteeism, facility closures, work slowdowns or stoppages, supply chain disruptions, program delays, our ability to recover costs under contracts, changing government funding and acquisition priorities and processes, changing government payment rules and practices, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets;

COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for worker absenteeism, facility closures, work slowdowns or stoppages, supply chain disruptions, program delays, our ability to recover costs under contracts, changing government funding and acquisition priorities and processes, changing government payment rules and practices, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets; our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business

significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly

investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings

the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs

our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to geopolitical and economic factors, suppliers, laws and regulations

the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business

cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners

the performance and financial viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components

changes in procurement and other laws, regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally

increased competition within our markets and bid protests

the ability to maintain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills

our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control

environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims

natural disasters

health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the global COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic the adequacy and availability of our insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections

products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks

the future investment performance of plan assets, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations

our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights

our ability to develop new products and technologies and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers

unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities

changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This presentation and the attachments also contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation. 2 Northrop Grumman Today Leading global aerospace and defense company $33.8 billion sales in 2019 -85% U.S. / 15% International $70.0 billion total backlog (as of June 30, 2020) ~90,000 employees Leading capabilities in: -Space -Manned & Autonomous airborne systems, including Strike -Hypersonics -Cyber -C4ISR -Logistics and Modernization Focus on Growth and Performance 3 New Operating Structure AS DS MS Space • Autonomous • Battle • Airborne Sensors • Launch & Systems Management & & Networks Strategic Missiles • Manned Aircraft Missile Systems • Cyber & • Space • Mission Intelligence Mission Solutions Readiness • Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors • Navigation, Targeting & Survivability 4 2019 Highlights Total backlog increased 21% to $64.8 billion

Book-to-bill of 1.3 times

of 1.3 times Sales of $33.8 billion - 12% increase

Total operating margin rate 11.7%

Segment operating margin rate 11.6% (1)

$4.3 billion cash provided by operations

$3.0 billion free cash flow (1)

Balanced capital deployment

$700 million of debt and commercial paper retired Quarterly dividend increased 10% Shares outstanding reduced by 3%

(1) Non-GAAP metric as defined and reconciled in the Appendix of this presentation. 5 2019 Sales Mix Comm'l/S&L Army 2% 7% Air Force 17% Int'l / FMS Navy 16% 15% NASA C4ISR >45% 4% Restricted MDA 29% 3% Joint Services Other US Govt. 3% 4% Portfolio diversified across U.S. DoD services

Differentiated technologies in all domains

Positioned on high priority programs

Represents ultimate end user customer where we are a subcontractor Fixed-priceCost-type 51%49% Portfolio addresses entire product lifecycle - development to production to sustainment

Well balanced cost plus and fixed price contract mix Int'l 15% Domestic 85% Strengthening international business

Improving export climate Balanced Portfolio Supports Topline Growth and Solid Performance 6 Aeronautics Systems 7 Aeronautics Systems Performance Sales & Margin Rate - Solid growth 10.8% 12.0% - Focus on execution $12 10.5% - Margin performance and cash generation 9.4% 10.0% - Invest and innovate for affordability $10 - Diverse, engaged workforce $8 8.0% Strategy - Sustainable competitive differentiation ($B) $6 6.0% - Invest in our people $11.1 $10.3 $9.0 - Build strong trusted customer relationships 4.0% $4 - Develop affordable total life cycle solutions 2.0% - Invest in new technologies necessary to $2 solve hard national security challenges - Grow the business through smart capture $- 0.0% management 2017 2018 2019 8 Capabilities & Key Programs Manned Aircraft Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates strategic long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircraft and airborne battle management systems.

long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircraft and airborne battle management systems. Key programs:

Long range strike - B-21 Raider, B-2 Spirit Tactical fighters - F-35 Lightning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet Airborne battle management - E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, E-8C JSTARS

Autonomous Systems Designs, develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains autonomous aircraft systems for strategic and tactical ISR missions.

Key Programs:

Strategic ISR platforms - RQ-4 Global Hawk, MQ-4C Triton, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Tactical ISR - MQ-8 Fire Scout, Firebird

9 Aeronautics Systems 2019 Sales Mix Sales by Customer Navy 24% Restricted Distributions 38% Air Force 20% Revenue Int'l / FMS 15% Comm'l / S&L 1% Joint Services 2% International v. Domestic Int'l 15% Domestic 85% Contract Type Fixed-priceCost-type 52% 48% 10 2019 Sales Mix Autonomous Systems Manned Aircraft30% 70% 11 Defense Systems 12 Defense Systems Performance Sales & Margin Rate - Agile and efficient operations - Diverse program portfolio $9 12.0% - Strong globally-positioned talent $8 9.7% 10.4% 10.4% - Cost focus to increase competitiveness 10.0% $7 - Solid cash generation Strategy $6 8.0% - Broad spectrum provider of critical warfighting ($B) $5 6.0% capabilities and services including advanced $4 missiles, weapons, and command and control $7.5 $6.6 - Focused on quick turn solutions for evolving $3 $5.5 4.0% needs and threats coupled with through life $2 support for platforms 2.0% $1 $- 0.0% 2017 2018 2019 13 Capabilities & Key Programs Battle Management & Missile Systems Designs, develops and integrates multi-domain C2 and weapons systems

multi-domain C2 and weapons systems Key programs:

Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) for the U.S. Army and Poland Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) Precision Munitions including Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) Mission Command Training Program (MCTP)

Mission Readiness Provides full life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems and aircraft, and logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization for air, sea and ground

Key programs:

Social Security Administration Information Technology Support Services Contract Restricted intelligence operations Program Systems Product Directorate for DHS Consular Systems Modernization for Department of State System sustainment and operations support for: AAQ-24 Directional Infrared Countermeasures System, Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN), B-2 Spirit bomber, E-8C JSTARS surveillance aircraft, KC-30Amulti-role tanker, C-27J transport, Global Hawk, Triton, and F-35

14 Defense Systems 2019 Sales Mix Sales by Customer Restricted Other US Govt. 11% 12% Navy 8% Int'l / FMS 21% Army 29% Air Force 13%Comm'l/S&L 6% Revenue Distributions International v. Domestic Int'l 21% Domestic 79% Contract Type Cost-type 37% Fixed-price 63% 15 2019 Sales Mix Mission Readiness 52% Battle Management & Missile Systems 48% 16 Mission Systems 17 Mission Systems Performance ─ Growing revenue base Sales & Margin Rate ─ Strong program execution 14.7% 16.0% ─ Invest and innovate for technological $10 13.7% 13.6% superiority and affordability 14.0% ─ Strong margin performance and cash $8 12.0% generation ─ Diverse and engaged global workforce ($B) 10.0% Strategy $6 8.0% ─ Deliver affordable solutions that unlock $8.5 $8.9 $9.4 speed, connectivity, and value for customers $4 6.0% ─ Expand platform positions with 4.0% integrated solutions ─ $2 Maintain focus on program execution 2.0% ─ Grow internationally $0 0.0% ─ Attract, develop, and maintain world 2017 2018 2019 class workforce 18 Capabilities & Key Programs Airborne Sensors & Networks Fire control, surveillance and early warning and control radar systems; electronic attack and electronic support systems; software defined radios and network gateways, communications and counter-communications systems; and multi-sensor processing.

counter-communications systems; and multi-sensor processing. Key programs:

Airborne Early Warning & Control and air-to-ground sensors Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) F-35 fire control radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), and Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) integrated avionics system Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for F-16 Restricted programs

Cyber & Intelligence Mission Solutions Cyber mission management; large-scale cyber solutions for national security applications; cyber survivability; ground software systems; SIGINT sensors and processing; and geospatial intelligence and data fusion, specializing in the collection, processing and exploitation of data.

large-scale cyber solutions for national security applications; cyber survivability; ground software systems; SIGINT sensors and processing; and geospatial intelligence and data fusion, specializing in the collection, processing and exploitation of data. Key programs:

Exploitation and cyber programs Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE) Restricted programs

19 Capabilities & Key Programs Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors Ground and maritime radar systems; nuclear ship propulsion and power generation systems; shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems; integrated bridge systems; unmanned maritime vehicles; high- resolution undersea sensors; deep-sea packaging; and mission integration.

deep-sea packaging; and mission integration. Key programs:

Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block III Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) Submarine power, propulsion, launch and sensing systems for Ohio, Virginia and Columbia class submarines AQS-24B Mine-hunting System Restricted programs

Navigation, Targeting & Survivability Competencies include EO/IR and RF self-protection; targeting and surveillance systems; digitized cockpits; and inertial navigation systems.

self-protection; targeting and surveillance systems; digitized cockpits; and inertial navigation systems. Key programs:

LITENING Advanced Targeting Pod Large Aircraft and Common Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM, DoN LAIRCM, CIRCM) systems APR-39 DV(2) and EV(2) Radar Warning Receiver programs Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation Systems- Modernization (EGI-M) program UH-60V Black Hawk integrated mission equipment package

20 • Restricted programs Mission Systems 2019 Sales Mix Sales by Customer Other US Govt. 6% Restricted 19% Joint Services 10% Navy 23% Int'l / FMS 21% Army 5%Air Force 15% Comm'l/S&L 1% Revenue Distributions International v. Domestic Int'l 21% Domestic 79% Contract Type Cost-type 38% Fixed-price 62% 21 2019 Sales Mix Navigation, Targeting & Survivability Maritime/Land 21% Systems & Airborne Sensors & Network Sensors 40% 22% Cyber & Intelligence Mission Solutions 17% 22 Space Systems 23 Space Systems Performance ─ Growing sector aligned with emerging Sales & Margin Rate government space priorities and nuclear triad recapitalization $10 12.2% ─ Large restricted footprint due to $9 10.9% 12.0% differentiated technologies supporting 10.5% $8 10.0% evolving National Security threats $7 ─ Solid margin performance and ($B) $6 8.0% cash generation Strategy $5 6.0% $4 ─ End to end space, launch, and missile $7.4 systems provider serving national security, $3 $4.7 $5.8 4.0% civil & commercial customers $2 2.0% ─ Develop disruptive technologies $1 ─ Maintain focus on program execution $0 0.0% ─ Attract, develop, and maintain world 2017 2018 2019 class workforce 24 Capabilities & Key Programs Launch & Strategic Missiles Competencies include strategic missile sustainment as well as the production of medium- and large-class rocket propulsion systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, hypersonic boosters and missile defense interceptors.

large-class rocket propulsion systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, hypersonic boosters and missile defense interceptors. Key programs:

Missile defense systems and interceptor boosters for Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system Antares rocket for Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) Solid rocket motors for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) heavy lift vehicle Solid rocket motors for U.S. Navy's Trident II Fleet Ballistic Missile program GBSD Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Ground Subsystem Support Contract (GSSC)

Space Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, payloads and ground systems to deliver mission capability to national security, science and environmental, communications, on-orbit servicing, and human-rated space systems for earth orbit and deep-space exploration missions.

on-orbit servicing, and human-rated space systems for earth orbit and deep-space exploration missions. Key programs:

Restricted Cygnus spacecraft used in CRS contracts with NASA Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) and Enhanced Polar System (EPS) payloads Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Program (OPIR) satellites and payloads James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

25 Space Systems 2019 Sales Mix Sales by Customer Other US Govt. 2% Restricted 43% MDA 11% NASA 16% Navy Air Force 4% 18% Army 1% Int'l / FMS 2% Comm'l/S&L 3% Revenue Distributions International v. Domestic Domestic 98% Int'l 2% Contract Type Fixed-price 27% Cost-type 73% 26 2019 Sales Mix Launch & Strategic Missiles Space 72% 28% 27 NOC 2020 Guidance 28 2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020 2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID- 19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. 29 2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1) 2020 (millions, except per share amounts) As of 4/29/2020(1) As of 7/30/2020(1) Sales 35,000 - 35,400 35,300 - 35,600 Segment operating margin %(2)(3) 11.3 - 11.5% 11.3 - 11.5% Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment(4) ~1,600 ~1,600 Unallocated corporate expense Intangible asset amortization and PP&E step-up ~315 depreciation ~315 Other items ~250 ~250 Operating margin % 10.8 - 11.0% 10.8 - 11.0% Interest expense ~590 ~590 Effective tax rate % ~16.5% ~16.5% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding ~168 ~168 MTM-adjusted EPS(2) $21.80 - $22.20 $22.00 - $22.40 Capital expenditures ~1,350 ~1,350 Free cash flow(2) 3,150 - 3,450 3,150 - 3,550 2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy. 2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. Non-GAAP metric. See Appendix. Effective April 1, 2020, certain unallowable costs previously included in segment operating results are now reported in Unallocated corporate expense within operating income. Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment is presented as a single amount consistent with our historical presentation, and includes $800 million of expected CAS pension cost and $800 million of expected FAS pension benefit. $410 million of FAS (service-related) pension cost is reflected in operating income and $1,210 million of FAS (non-service) pension benefit is reflected below operating income. CAS pension cost continues to be recorded in operating income. 30 2020 Sector Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1) As of 4/29/2020(1) As of 7/30/2020(1) Aeronautics Systems Sales $B Low 11 Low to Mid 11 OM Rate ~10% ~10% Defense Systems Sales $B Mid 7 Mid 7 OM Rate Mid 10% Mid 10% Mission Systems Sales $B High 9 High 9 OM Rate Low to Mid 14% Low to Mid 14% Space Systems Sales $B Low 8 Low 8 OM Rate Low to Mid 10% Low to Mid 10% 2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy. 2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (as discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. 31 2020 - 2022 Pension Estimates* as of 1/30/20 2020E 2021E 2022E Total Net FAS/CAS adjustment ~1,600 ~1,750 ~1,800 CAS ~800 ~950 ~910 FAS service expense ~(410) ~(390) ~(360) FAS non-service benefit ~1,210 ~1,190 ~1,250 Required Funding ~100 ~100 ~750 * Assumes a 3.39% discount rate and an 8% long-term rate of return for all years presented 32 Pension Sensitivities(1) Mark-to-Market/ Net Pension Liability Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M) +25 bps ~(1,000) Discount rate -25 bps ~1,100 +100 bps ~(300) Plan asset returns -100 bps ~300 Non-Service FAS Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M) +25 bps ~50 Discount rate -25 bps ~(55) +100 bps ~(25) Plan asset returns -100 bps ~25 33 (1) From 2020 discount rate of 3.39% and assumed net pension asset returns of 8.0% Consistent Return of Cash to Shareholders Shares Outstanding 300 239 168 150 100 50 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Annualized Dividend $6.00 $5.28 $5.00 $4.00 $3.00 $2.20 $2.00 $1.00 $- 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Share Repurchases 60M share repurchase program completed in October 2015 @ average price of ~$125 per share

>50% reduction in shares outstanding

since 2003 @ average price of $86.70 per share

since 2003 @ average price of $86.70 per share $1 billion ASR announced in Q4 2018 completed in Jan. 2019, retiring 3.84 million shares @ average price of ~$260. Dividends 20% Dividend increase in 2018, including:

10% off-cycle increase in January 9% increase in May

10% Dividend increase in May 2019

10% Dividend increase in May 2020 34 2019 ESG Report Card Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fourth consecutive year

AA rating from MSCI for environmental, social and governance management and performance

One of Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens

One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the tenth year in a row

Number one for both veterans and people with disabilities

Received the highest ranking for the fifth year in a row on the Disability Equality Index

Named a "Best Place to Work For Disability Inclusion"

Achieved a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

A leadership score of A- in CDP's 2019 climate change program for the eighth consecutive year

Ranking by Indeed as one of the 50 Top-Rated Workplaces 35 Appendix 36 Non-GAAP Definitions Non-GAAPFinancial Measures Disclosure: This presentation contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures, as defined by SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the presentation. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures are provided below and reconciliations are provided in this presentation. Other companies may define these measures differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures. MTM-adjusteddiluted EPS:Diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of any potential MTM (expense) benefit and related tax impacts. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure in evaluating the company's underlying financial performance per share by presenting the company's diluted earnings per share results before the non-operational impact of pension and OPB actuarial gains and losses. Segment operating income and segment margin rate:Segment operating income and segment operating margin rate (segment operating income divided by sales) reflect total earnings from our four segments, including allocated pension expense recognized under CAS, and excluding unallocated corporate items and FAS pension expense. These measures may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as supplemental measures in evaluating the financial performance and operational trends of our sectors. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow:Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as a key factor in our planning for, and consideration of, acquisitions, stock repurchases and the payment of dividends. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure of our cash performance, but should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating cash flows presented in accordance with GAAP. 37 Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segment Operating Income 38 Non-GAAP Reconciliations - MTM-adjusted net earnings and earnings per share Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Free Cash Flow 40 41 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:26:04 UTC 0 Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI 05:27p NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Overview PU 11:34a NORTHROP GRUMMAN : EPS-R CAPS Program Successfully Completes Delta Critical Desi.. AQ 08/04 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : EPS-R CAPS Program Successfully Completes Delta Critical Desi.. PU 08/03 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Releases Its 2019 Sustainability Report PU 07/30 Sales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance DJ 07/30 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Net Awards Tot.. AQ 07/30 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Raises 2020 Guidance DJ 07/30 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : 2Q Profit, Sales Grow DJ 07/30 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Q2 2020 Northrop Grumman.pdf PU 07/30 NORTHROP GRUMMAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ