NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Overview

08/05/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Northrop Grumman Corporation

July 30, 2020

1

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. They include:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for worker absenteeism, facility closures, work slowdowns or stoppages, supply chain disruptions, program delays, our ability to recover costs under contracts, changing government funding and acquisition priorities and processes, changing government payment rules and practices, and potential impacts on access to capital, the markets and the fair value of our assets;
  • our dependence on the U.S. government for a substantial portion of our business
  • significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs, and U.S. government funding and program support more broadly
  • investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other legal proceedings
  • the use of estimates when accounting for our contracts and the effect of contract cost growth and/or changes in estimated contract revenues and costs
  • our exposure to additional risks as a result of our international business, including risks related to geopolitical and economic factors, suppliers, laws and regulations
  • the improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners or joint ventures in which we participate and the impact on our reputation and our ability to do business
  • cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by us, our customers or our suppliers and other partners
  • the performance and financial viability of our subcontractors and suppliers and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components
  • changes in procurement and other laws, regulations, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry, findings by the U.S. government as to our compliance with such requirements, and changes in our customers' business practices globally
  • increased competition within our markets and bid protests
  • the ability to maintain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills
  • our ability to meet performance obligations under our contracts, including obligations that require innovative design capabilities, are technologically complex, require certain manufacturing expertise or are dependent on factors not wholly within our control
  • environmental matters, including unforeseen environmental costs and government and third party claims
  • natural disasters
  • health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the global COVID-19 pandemic
  • the adequacy and availability of our insurance coverage, customer indemnifications or other liability protections
  • products and services we provide related to hazardous and high risk operations, including the production and use of such products, which subject us to various environmental, regulatory, financial, reputational and other risks
  • the future investment performance of plan assets, changes in actuarial assumptions associated with our pension and other postretirement benefit plans and legislative or other regulatory actions impacting our pension and postretirement benefit obligations
  • our ability appropriately to exploit and/or protect intellectual property rights
  • our ability to develop new products and technologies and maintain technologies, facilities, and equipment to win new competitions and meet the needs of our customers
  • unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional tax liabilities
  • changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets

You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This presentation and the attachments also contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the company's use of these measures are included in this presentation.

2

Northrop Grumman Today

Leading global aerospace and defense company

$33.8 billion sales in 2019

-85% U.S. / 15% International

$70.0 billion total backlog (as of June 30, 2020)

~90,000 employees

Leading capabilities in:

-Space

-Manned & Autonomous airborne systems, including Strike

-Hypersonics

-Cyber

-C4ISR

-Logistics and Modernization

Focus on Growth and Performance

3

New Operating Structure

AS

DS

MS

Space

Autonomous

Battle

Airborne Sensors

Launch &

Systems

Management &

& Networks

Strategic Missiles

Manned Aircraft

Missile Systems

Cyber &

Space

Mission

Intelligence

Mission Solutions

Readiness

Maritime/Land

Systems &

Sensors

Navigation,

Targeting &

Survivability

4

2019 Highlights

  • Total backlog increased 21% to $64.8 billion
  • Book-to-billof 1.3 times
  • Sales of $33.8 billion - 12% increase
  • Total operating margin rate 11.7%
  • Segment operating margin rate 11.6%(1)
  • $4.3 billion cash provided by operations
  • $3.0 billion free cash flow(1)
  • Balanced capital deployment
    • $700 million of debt and commercial paper retired
    • Quarterly dividend increased 10%
    • Shares outstanding reduced by 3%

(1) Non-GAAP metric as defined and reconciled in the Appendix of this presentation.

5

2019 Sales Mix

Comm'l/S&L

Army

2%

7%

Air Force

17%

Int'l / FMS

Navy

16%

15%

NASA

C4ISR >45%

4%

Restricted

MDA

29%

3%

Joint Services

Other US Govt.

3%

4%

  • Portfolio diversified across U.S. DoD services
  • Differentiated technologies in all domains
  • Positioned on high priority programs
  • Represents ultimate end user customer where we are a subcontractor

Fixed-priceCost-type

51%49%

  • Portfolio addresses entire product lifecycle - development to production to sustainment
  • Well balanced cost plus and fixed price contract mix

Int'l

15%

Domestic

85%

  • Strengthening international business
  • Improving export climate

Balanced Portfolio Supports Topline Growth and Solid Performance

6

Aeronautics Systems

7

Aeronautics Systems

Performance

Sales & Margin Rate

-

Solid growth

10.8%

12.0%

-

Focus on execution

$12

10.5%

- Margin performance and cash generation

9.4%

10.0%

- Invest and innovate for affordability

$10

-

Diverse, engaged workforce

$8

8.0%

Strategy

-

Sustainable competitive differentiation

($B)

$6

6.0%

- Invest in our people

$11.1

$10.3

$9.0

- Build strong trusted customer relationships

4.0%

$4

- Develop affordable total life cycle solutions

2.0%

- Invest in new technologies necessary to

$2

solve hard national security challenges

- Grow the business through smart capture

$-

0.0%

management

2017

2018

2019

8

Capabilities & Key Programs

Manned Aircraft

  • Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates strategic long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircraft and airborne battle management systems.
  • Key programs:
    • Long range strike - B-21 Raider, B-2 Spirit
    • Tactical fighters - F-35 Lightning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet
    • Airborne battle management - E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, E-8C JSTARS

Autonomous Systems

  • Designs, develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains autonomous aircraft systems for strategic and tactical ISR missions.
  • Key Programs:
    • Strategic ISR platforms - RQ-4 Global Hawk, MQ-4C Triton, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance
    • Tactical ISR - MQ-8 Fire Scout, Firebird

9

Aeronautics Systems 2019 Sales Mix

Sales by Customer

Navy

24%

Restricted

Distributions

38%

Air Force

20%

Revenue

Int'l / FMS

15%

Comm'l / S&L

1%

Joint

Services

2%

International v. Domestic

Int'l

15%

Domestic

85%

Contract Type

Fixed-priceCost-type

52% 48%

10

2019 Sales Mix

Autonomous Systems

Manned Aircraft30%

70%

11

Defense Systems

12

Defense Systems

Performance

Sales & Margin Rate

- Agile and efficient operations

-

Diverse program portfolio

$9

12.0%

-

Strong globally-positioned talent

$8

9.7%

10.4%

10.4%

- Cost focus to increase competitiveness

10.0%

$7

-

Solid cash generation

Strategy

$6

8.0%

-

Broad spectrum provider of critical warfighting

($B)

$5

6.0%

capabilities and services including advanced

$4

missiles, weapons, and command and control

$7.5

$6.6

-

Focused on quick turn solutions for evolving

$3

$5.5

4.0%

needs and threats coupled with through life

$2

support for platforms

2.0%

$1

$-

0.0%

2017

2018

2019

13

Capabilities & Key Programs

Battle Management & Missile Systems

  • Designs, develops and integrates multi-domain C2 and weapons systems
  • Key programs:
    • Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) for the U.S. Army and Poland
    • Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM)
    • Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM)
    • Precision Munitions including Precision Guidance Kit (PGK)
    • Mission Command Training Program (MCTP)

Mission Readiness

  • Provides full life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems and aircraft, and logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization for air, sea and ground
  • Key programs:
    • Social Security Administration Information Technology Support Services Contract
    • Restricted intelligence operations
    • Program Systems Product Directorate for DHS
    • Consular Systems Modernization for Department of State
    • System sustainment and operations support for:
      • AAQ-24Directional Infrared Countermeasures System, Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN), B-2 Spirit bomber, E-8C JSTARS surveillance aircraft, KC-30Amulti-role tanker, C-27J transport, Global Hawk, Triton, and F-35

14

Defense Systems 2019 Sales Mix

Sales by Customer

Restricted

Other US Govt.

11%

12%

Navy

8%

Int'l / FMS

21%

Army

29%

Air Force

13%Comm'l/S&L

6%

Revenue Distributions

International v. Domestic

Int'l

21%

Domestic

79%

Contract Type

Cost-type

37%

Fixed-price

63%

15

2019 Sales Mix

Mission Readiness

52%

Battle Management &

Missile Systems

48%

16

Mission Systems

17

Mission Systems

Performance

─ Growing revenue base

Sales & Margin Rate

Strong program execution

14.7%

16.0%

Invest and innovate for technological

$10

13.7%

13.6%

superiority and affordability

14.0%

Strong margin performance and cash

$8

12.0%

generation

Diverse and engaged global workforce

($B)

10.0%

Strategy

$6

8.0%

Deliver affordable solutions that unlock

$8.5

$8.9

$9.4

speed, connectivity, and value for customers

$4

6.0%

Expand platform positions with

4.0%

integrated solutions

$2

Maintain focus on program execution

2.0%

Grow internationally

$0

0.0%

Attract, develop, and maintain world

2017

2018

2019

class workforce

18

Capabilities & Key Programs

Airborne Sensors & Networks

  • Fire control, surveillance and early warning and control radar systems; electronic attack and electronic support systems; software defined radios and network gateways, communications and counter-communications systems; and multi-sensor processing.
  • Key programs:
    • Airborne Early Warning & Control and air-to-ground sensors
    • Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN)
    • F-35fire control radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), and Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) integrated avionics system
    • Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for F-16
    • Restricted programs

Cyber & Intelligence Mission Solutions

  • Cyber mission management; large-scale cyber solutions for national security applications; cyber survivability; ground software systems; SIGINT sensors and processing; and geospatial intelligence and data fusion, specializing in the collection, processing and exploitation of data.
  • Key programs:
    • Exploitation and cyber programs
    • Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE)
    • Restricted programs

19

Capabilities & Key Programs

Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors

  • Ground and maritime radar systems; nuclear ship propulsion and power generation systems; shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems; integrated bridge systems; unmanned maritime vehicles; high- resolution undersea sensors; deep-sea packaging; and mission integration.
  • Key programs:
    • Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block III
    • Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR)
    • Submarine power, propulsion, launch and sensing systems for Ohio, Virginia and Columbia class submarines
    • AQS-24BMine-hunting System
    • Restricted programs

Navigation, Targeting & Survivability

  • Competencies include EO/IR and RF self-protection; targeting and surveillance systems; digitized cockpits; and inertial navigation systems.
  • Key programs:
    • LITENING Advanced Targeting Pod
    • Large Aircraft and Common Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM, DoN LAIRCM, CIRCM) systems
    • APR-39DV(2) and EV(2) Radar Warning Receiver programs
    • Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation Systems- Modernization (EGI-M) program
    • UH-60VBlack Hawk integrated mission equipment package

20 • Restricted programs

Mission Systems 2019 Sales Mix

Sales by Customer

Other US Govt.

6%

Restricted

19%

Joint Services

10%

Navy

23%

Int'l / FMS

21%

Army

5%Air Force

15%

Comm'l/S&L 1%

Revenue Distributions

International v. Domestic

Int'l

21%

Domestic

79%

Contract Type

Cost-type

38%

Fixed-price

62%

21

2019 Sales Mix

Navigation,

Targeting &

Survivability

Maritime/Land

21%

Systems &

Airborne Sensors & Network

Sensors

40%

22%

Cyber & Intelligence

Mission Solutions

17%

22

Space Systems

23

Space Systems

Performance

─ Growing sector aligned with emerging

Sales & Margin Rate

government space priorities and

nuclear triad recapitalization

$10

12.2%

─ Large restricted footprint due to

$9

10.9%

12.0%

differentiated technologies supporting

10.5%

$8

10.0%

evolving National Security threats

$7

─ Solid margin performance and

($B)

$6

8.0%

cash generation

Strategy

$5

6.0%

$4

─ End to end space, launch, and missile

$7.4

systems provider serving national security,

$3

$4.7

$5.8

4.0%

civil & commercial customers

$2

2.0%

─ Develop disruptive technologies

$1

─ Maintain focus on program execution

$0

0.0%

─ Attract, develop, and maintain world

2017

2018

2019

class workforce

24

Capabilities & Key Programs

Launch & Strategic Missiles

  • Competencies include strategic missile sustainment as well as the production of medium- and large-class rocket propulsion systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, hypersonic boosters and missile defense interceptors.
  • Key programs:
    • Missile defense systems and interceptor boosters for Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system
    • Antares rocket for Commercial Resupply Services (CRS)
    • Solid rocket motors for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) heavy lift vehicle
    • Solid rocket motors for U.S. Navy's Trident II Fleet Ballistic Missile program
    • GBSD Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR)
    • Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Ground Subsystem Support Contract (GSSC)

Space

  • Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, payloads and ground systems to deliver mission capability to national security, science and environmental, communications, on-orbit servicing, and human-rated space systems for earth orbit and deep-space exploration missions.
  • Key programs:
    • Restricted
    • Cygnus spacecraft used in CRS contracts with NASA
    • Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) and Enhanced Polar System (EPS) payloads
    • Next-GenerationOverhead Persistent Infrared Program (OPIR) satellites and payloads
    • James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

25

Space Systems 2019 Sales Mix

Sales by Customer

Other US Govt.

2%

Restricted

43%

MDA 11%

NASA

16%

Navy

Air Force

4%

18%

Army

1%

Int'l / FMS

2%

Comm'l/S&L

3%

Revenue Distributions

International v. Domestic

Domestic

98%

Int'l 2%

Contract Type

Fixed-price

27%

Cost-type

73%

26

2019 Sales Mix

Launch & Strategic Missiles

Space 72%

28%

27

NOC 2020 Guidance

28

2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020

2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID- 19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.

29

2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1)

2020 (millions, except per share amounts)

As of 4/29/2020(1)

As of 7/30/2020(1)

Sales

35,000 - 35,400

35,300 - 35,600

Segment operating margin %(2)(3)

11.3 - 11.5%

11.3 - 11.5%

Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment(4)

~1,600

~1,600

Unallocated corporate expense

Intangible asset amortization and PP&E step-up

~315

depreciation

~315

Other items

~250

~250

Operating margin %

10.8 - 11.0%

10.8 - 11.0%

Interest expense

~590

~590

Effective tax rate %

~16.5%

~16.5%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

~168

~168

MTM-adjusted EPS(2)

$21.80 - $22.20

$22.00 - $22.40

Capital expenditures

~1,350

~1,350

Free cash flow(2)

3,150 - 3,450

3,150 - 3,550

  • 2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy.
  1. 2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.
  2. Non-GAAPmetric. See Appendix.
  3. Effective April 1, 2020, certain unallowable costs previously included in segment operating results are now reported in Unallocated corporate expense within operating income.
  4. Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment is presented as a single amount consistent with our historical presentation, and includes $800 million of expected CAS pension cost and $800 million of expected FAS pension benefit. $410 million of FAS (service-related) pension cost is reflected in operating income and $1,210 million of FAS (non-service) pension benefit is reflected below operating income. CAS pension cost continues to be recorded in operating income.

30

2020 Sector Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1)

As of 4/29/2020(1)

As of 7/30/2020(1)

Aeronautics Systems

Sales $B

Low 11

Low to Mid 11

OM Rate

~10%

~10%

Defense Systems

Sales $B

Mid 7

Mid 7

OM Rate

Mid 10%

Mid 10%

Mission Systems

Sales $B

High 9

High 9

OM Rate

Low to Mid 14%

Low to Mid 14%

Space Systems

Sales $B

Low 8

Low 8

OM Rate

Low to Mid 10%

Low to Mid 10%

  • 2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy.
  1. 2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (as discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.

31

2020 - 2022 Pension Estimates* as of 1/30/20

2020E

2021E

2022E

Total Net FAS/CAS adjustment

~1,600

~1,750

~1,800

CAS

~800

~950

~910

FAS service expense

~(410)

~(390)

~(360)

FAS non-service benefit

~1,210

~1,190

~1,250

Required Funding

~100

~100

~750

* Assumes a 3.39% discount rate and an 8% long-term rate of return for all years presented

32

Pension Sensitivities(1)

Mark-to-Market/ Net Pension Liability

Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M)

+25 bps

~(1,000)

Discount rate

-25 bps

~1,100

+100 bps

~(300)

Plan asset returns

-100 bps

~300

Non-Service FAS

Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M)

+25 bps

~50

Discount rate

-25 bps

~(55)

+100 bps

~(25)

Plan asset returns

-100 bps

~25

33 (1) From 2020 discount rate of 3.39% and assumed net pension asset returns of 8.0%

Consistent Return of Cash to Shareholders

Shares Outstanding

300

  1. 239

168

150

100

50

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Annualized Dividend

$6.00

$5.28

$5.00

$4.00

$3.00

$2.20

$2.00

$1.00

$-

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Share Repurchases

  • 60M share repurchase program completed in October 2015 @ average price of ~$125 per share
  • >50% reduction in shares outstanding
    since 2003 @ average price of $86.70 per share
  • $1 billion ASR announced in Q4 2018 completed in Jan. 2019, retiring 3.84 million shares @ average price of ~$260.

Dividends

  • 20% Dividend increase in 2018, including:
    • 10% off-cycle increase in January
    • 9% increase in May
  • 10% Dividend increase in May 2019
  • 10% Dividend increase in May 2020

34

2019 ESG Report Card

  • Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fourth consecutive year
  • AA rating from MSCI for environmental, social and governance management and performance
  • One of Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens
  • One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the tenth year in a row
  • Number one for both veterans and people with disabilities
  • Received the highest ranking for the fifth year in a row on the Disability Equality Index
  • Named a "Best Place to Work For Disability Inclusion"
  • Achieved a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality"
  • A leadership score of A- in CDP's 2019 climate change program for the eighth consecutive year
  • Ranking by Indeed as one of the 50 Top-Rated Workplaces

35

Appendix

36

Non-GAAP Definitions

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures Disclosure: This presentation contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures, as defined by SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the presentation. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures are provided below and reconciliations are provided in this presentation. Other companies may define these measures differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures.

MTM-adjusteddiluted EPS:Diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of any potential MTM (expense) benefit and related tax impacts. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure in evaluating the company's underlying financial performance per share by presenting the company's diluted earnings per share results before the non-operational impact of pension and OPB actuarial gains and losses.

Segment operating income and segment margin rate:Segment operating income and segment operating margin rate (segment operating income divided by sales) reflect total earnings from our four segments, including allocated pension expense recognized under CAS, and excluding unallocated corporate items and FAS pension expense. These measures may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as supplemental measures in evaluating the financial performance and operational trends of our sectors. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow:Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as a key factor in our planning for, and consideration of, acquisitions, stock repurchases and the payment of dividends. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure of our cash performance, but should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating cash flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

37

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segment Operating Income

38

Non-GAAP Reconciliations -

MTM-adjusted net earnings and earnings per share

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Free Cash Flow

40

41

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
