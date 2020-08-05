Northrop Grumman : Overview

This presentation and the information we are incorporating by reference contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements.
Northrop Grumman Today
Leading global aerospace and defense company
$33.8 billion sales in 2019
-85% U.S. / 15% International
$70.0 billion total backlog (as of June 30, 2020)
~90,000 employees
Leading capabilities in:
-Space
-Manned & Autonomous airborne systems, including Strike
-Hypersonics
-Cyber
-C4ISR
-Logistics and Modernization
Focus on Growth and Performance
New Operating Structure
2019 Highlights
Total backlog increased 21% to $64.8 billion
Book-to-billof 1.3 times
Sales of $33.8 billion - 12% increase
Total operating margin rate 11.7%
Segment operating margin rate 11.6%(1)
$4.3 billion cash provided by operations
$3.0 billion free cash flow(1)
Balanced capital deployment
$700 million of debt and commercial paper retired
Quarterly dividend increased 10%
Shares outstanding reduced by 3%
(1) Non-GAAP metric as defined and reconciled in the Appendix of this presentation.
2019 Sales Mix
Comm'l/S&L
Army
2%
7%
Air Force
17%
Int'l / FMS
Navy
16%
15%
NASA
C4ISR >45%
4%
Restricted
MDA
29%
3%
Joint Services
Other US Govt.
3%
4%
Portfolio diversified across U.S. DoD services
Differentiated technologies in all domains
Positioned on high priority programs
Represents ultimate end user customer where we are a subcontractor
Fixed-priceCost-type
51%49%
Portfolio addresses entire product lifecycle - development to production to sustainment
Well balanced cost plus and fixed price contract mix
Int'l
15%
Domestic
85%
Strengthening international business
Improving export climate
Balanced Portfolio Supports Topline Growth and Solid Performance
Aeronautics Systems
Aeronautics Systems
Performance
Sales & Margin Rate
-
Solid growth
10.8%
12.0%
-
Focus on execution
$12
10.5%
- Margin performance and cash generation
9.4%
10.0%
- Invest and innovate for affordability
$10
-
Diverse, engaged workforce
$8
8.0%
Strategy
-
Sustainable competitive differentiation
($B)
$6
6.0%
- Invest in our people
$11.1
$10.3
$9.0
- Build strong trusted customer relationships
4.0%
$4
- Develop affordable total life cycle solutions
2.0%
- Invest in new technologies necessary to
$2
solve hard national security challenges
- Grow the business through smart capture
$-
0.0%
management
2017
2018
2019
Capabilities & Key Programs
Manned Aircraft
Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates strategic long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircraft and airborne battle management systems.
Key programs:
Long range strike - B-21 Raider, B-2 Spirit
Tactical fighters - F-35 Lightning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet
Fire control, surveillance and early warning and control radar systems; electronic attack and electronic support systems; software defined radios and network gateways, communications and counter-communications systems; and multi-sensor processing.
Key programs:
Airborne Early Warning & Control and air-to-ground sensors
Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN)
F-35fire control radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), and Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) integrated avionics system
Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for F-16
Restricted programs
Cyber & Intelligence Mission Solutions
Cyber mission management; large-scale cyber solutions for national security applications; cyber survivability; ground software systems; SIGINT sensors and processing; and geospatial intelligence and data fusion, specializing in the collection, processing and exploitation of data.
Key programs:
Exploitation and cyber programs
Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE)
Restricted programs
Capabilities & Key Programs
Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors
Ground and maritime radar systems; nuclear ship propulsion and power generation systems; shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems; integrated bridge systems; unmanned maritime vehicles; high- resolution undersea sensors; deep-sea packaging; and mission integration.
Key programs:
Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block III
Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR)
Submarine power, propulsion, launch and sensing systems for Ohio, Virginia and Columbia class submarines
AQS-24BMine-hunting System
Restricted programs
Navigation, Targeting & Survivability
Competencies include EO/IR and RF self-protection; targeting and surveillance systems; digitized cockpits; and inertial navigation systems.
Key programs:
LITENING Advanced Targeting Pod
Large Aircraft and Common Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM, DoN LAIRCM, CIRCM) systems
APR-39DV(2) and EV(2) Radar Warning Receiver programs
Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation Systems- Modernization (EGI-M) program
Competencies include strategic missile sustainment as well as the production of medium- and large-class rocket propulsion systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, hypersonic boosters and missile defense interceptors.
Key programs:
Missile defense systems and interceptor boosters for Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system
Antares rocket for Commercial Resupply Services (CRS)
Solid rocket motors for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) heavy lift vehicle
Solid rocket motors for U.S. Navy's Trident II Fleet Ballistic Missile program
GBSD Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR)
Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Ground Subsystem Support Contract (GSSC)
Space
Designs, develops, manufactures and integrates spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, payloads and ground systems to deliver mission capability to national security, science and environmental, communications, on-orbit servicing, and human-rated space systems for earth orbit and deep-space exploration missions.
Key programs:
Restricted
Cygnus spacecraft used in CRS contracts with NASA
Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) and Enhanced Polar System (EPS) payloads
Next-GenerationOverhead Persistent Infrared Program (OPIR) satellites and payloads
James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
Space Systems 2019 Sales Mix
Sales by Customer
Other US Govt.
2%
Restricted
43%
MDA 11%
NASA
16%
Navy
Air Force
4%
18%
Army
1%
Int'l / FMS
2%
Comm'l/S&L
3%
Revenue Distributions
International v. Domestic
Domestic
98%
Int'l 2%
Contract Type
Fixed-price
27%
Cost-type
73%
2019 Sales Mix
Launch & Strategic Missiles
Space 72%
28%
2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020
2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID- 19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.
2020 Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1)
2020 (millions, except per share amounts)
As of 4/29/2020(1)
As of 7/30/2020(1)
Sales
35,000 - 35,400
35,300 - 35,600
Segment operating margin %(2)(3)
11.3 - 11.5%
11.3 - 11.5%
Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment(4)
~1,600
~1,600
Unallocated corporate expense
Intangible asset amortization and PP&E step-up
~315
depreciation
~315
Other items
~250
~250
Operating margin %
10.8 - 11.0%
10.8 - 11.0%
Interest expense
~590
~590
Effective tax rate %
~16.5%
~16.5%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
~168
~168
MTM-adjusted EPS(2)
$21.80 - $22.20
$22.00 - $22.40
Capital expenditures
~1,350
~1,350
Free cash flow(2)
3,150 - 3,450
3,150 - 3,550
2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy.
2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.
Non-GAAPmetric. See Appendix.
Effective April 1, 2020, certain unallowable costs previously included in segment operating results are now reported in Unallocated corporate expense within operating income.
Total Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment is presented as a single amount consistent with our historical presentation, and includes $800 million of expected CAS pension cost and $800 million of expected FAS pension benefit. $410 million of FAS (service-related) pension cost is reflected in operating income and $1,210 million of FAS (non-service) pension benefit is reflected below operating income. CAS pension cost continues to be recorded in operating income.
2020 Sector Guidance as of July 30, 2020*(1)
As of 4/29/2020(1)
As of 7/30/2020(1)
Aeronautics Systems
Sales $B
Low 11
Low to Mid 11
OM Rate
~10%
~10%
Defense Systems
Sales $B
Mid 7
Mid 7
OM Rate
Mid 10%
Mid 10%
Mission Systems
Sales $B
High 9
High 9
OM Rate
Low to Mid 14%
Low to Mid 14%
Space Systems
Sales $B
Low 8
Low 8
OM Rate
Low to Mid 10%
Low to Mid 10%
2020 guidance contemplates Northrop Grumman is awarded the contract for the next phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program in the third quarter of 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Air Force's current acquisition strategy.
2020 financial guidance, as well as outlook, trends, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2020 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on the information available to the company as of July 30, 2020. The company is increasing its 2020 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year. The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic (as discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs), and what the company currently anticipates, based on what the company understands as of July 30, 2020, to be the impacts on the company for the remainder of the year. The company's updated financial guidance assumes generally that the most significant adverse impacts from the pandemic on the company's business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows occurred in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. As discussed more fully in the company's Form 10-Qs (for Q1 and Q2), and among other factors, disruptions to the company's operations (or those of its customers or supply chain), additional costs, disruptions in the market, and impacts on programs or payments relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 30, 2020 and as it may evolve, can be expected to affect the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations. In addition, the government budget, appropriations and procurement processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. These processes, including the timing of appropriations and the occurrence of an extended continuing resolution and/or prolonged government shutdown, as well as a breach of the debt ceiling, can impact the company's ability to achieve guidance or meet expectations.
2020 - 2022 Pension Estimates* as of 1/30/20
2020E
2021E
2022E
Total Net FAS/CAS adjustment
~1,600
~1,750
~1,800
CAS
~800
~950
~910
FAS service expense
~(410)
~(390)
~(360)
FAS non-service benefit
~1,210
~1,190
~1,250
Required Funding
~100
~100
~750
* Assumes a 3.39% discount rate and an 8% long-term rate of return for all years presented
Pension Sensitivities(1)
Mark-to-Market/ Net Pension Liability
Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M)
+25 bps
~(1,000)
Discount rate
-25 bps
~1,100
+100 bps
~(300)
Plan asset returns
-100 bps
~300
Non-Service FAS
Inc/(Dec) to Expense ($M)
+25 bps
~50
Discount rate
-25 bps
~(55)
+100 bps
~(25)
Plan asset returns
-100 bps
~25
33 (1) From 2020 discount rate of 3.39% and assumed net pension asset returns of 8.0%
Consistent Return of Cash to Shareholders
Shares Outstanding
300
239
168
150
100
50
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Annualized Dividend
$6.00
$5.28
$5.00
$4.00
$3.00
$2.20
$2.00
$1.00
$-
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Share Repurchases
60M share repurchase program completed in October 2015 @ average price of ~$125 per share
>50% reduction in shares outstanding
since 2003 @ average price of $86.70 per share
$1 billion ASR announced in Q4 2018 completed in Jan. 2019, retiring 3.84 million shares @ average price of ~$260.
Dividends
20% Dividend increase in 2018, including:
10% off-cycle increase in January
9% increase in May
10% Dividend increase in May 2019
10% Dividend increase in May 2020
2019 ESG Report Card
Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fourth consecutive year
AA rating from MSCI for environmental, social and governance management and performance
One of Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens
One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the tenth year in a row
Number one for both veterans and people with disabilities
Received the highest ranking for the fifth year in a row on the Disability Equality Index
Named a "Best Place to Work For Disability Inclusion"
Achieved a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality"
A leadership score of A- in CDP's 2019 climate change program for the eighth consecutive year
Ranking by Indeed as one of the 50 Top-Rated Workplaces
Non-GAAP Definitions
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures Disclosure: This presentation contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures, as defined by SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the presentation. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures are provided below and reconciliations are provided in this presentation. Other companies may define these measures differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures.
MTM-adjusteddiluted EPS:Diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of any potential MTM (expense) benefit and related tax impacts. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure in evaluating the company's underlying financial performance per share by presenting the company's diluted earnings per share results before the non-operational impact of pension and OPB actuarial gains and losses.
Segment operating income and segment margin rate:Segment operating income and segment operating margin rate (segment operating income divided by sales) reflect total earnings from our four segments, including allocated pension expense recognized under CAS, and excluding unallocated corporate items and FAS pension expense. These measures may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as supplemental measures in evaluating the financial performance and operational trends of our sectors. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow:Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as a key factor in our planning for, and consideration of, acquisitions, stock repurchases and the payment of dividends. This measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure of our cash performance, but should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating cash flows presented in accordance with GAAP.
