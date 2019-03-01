Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
My previous session
Northrop Grumman : Palmdale Facility Awarded Quality Plant of the Year

03/01/2019 | 09:24am EST

PALMDALE, Calif. - March 1, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence has been named the Quality Plant of the Year by Quality Magazine. Each year the publication awards this recognition to a manufacturing plant in the U.S.

Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence was awarded the 2019 Quality Plant of the Year by Quality Magazine

'Quality is engrained in our team,' said Cory Carruth, vice president and Palmdale site manager, Northrop Grumman. 'It's part of our culture and something our employees take very personal as it's critical to the safety of our warfighters.'

According to Quality Magazine, the award recognizes a manufacturing facility that uses world-class technology, equipment, services and techniques to reduce scrap, rework, warranty or manufacturing costs; improve productivity or cycle time; increase capacity; or improve adherence to quality standards.

As a core value at Northrop Grumman, quality is personal to its employees and foundational to all aspects of production.

'Our workforce is absolutely critical to quality,' said Deb Andree, vice president, mission assurance, Northrop Grumman. 'They are involved from documenting requirements though delivery of post-production technology enhancements as well as logistics and sustainment. We provide our customers the highest quality products and services so they can achieve their mission.'

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

 

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 14:23:10 UTC
