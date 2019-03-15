Log in
Northrop Grumman : Products from Across the Country Support ULA Delta IV Launch of WGS-10 Spacecraft

03/15/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

DULLES, Va. - March 15, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) provided a wide array of innovative technologies for today's successful launch and deployment of the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-10) on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Northrop Grumman provided a wide array of innovative technologies, including four GEM-60 solid rocket motors, for ULA's Delta IV launch of WGS-10 on March 15.

'The successful Delta IV launch of the WGS-10 satellite, which is part of a larger system that provides critical communications capabilities for U.S. and allied forces worldwide, is a significant achievement for our team,' said Charlie Precourt, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. 'This mission exemplifies the breadth of our capabilities to protect the warfighter by contributing key technologies on both the rocket and the satellite.'

For ULA's Delta IV rocket, Northrop Grumman provided the RS-68A liquid engine nozzles, 60-inch diameter Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM-60), 20 key lightweight composite structures ranging in size and complexity, the propellant tank for the upper stage roll control system and thermal protection material for the rocket.

Northrop Grumman's contributions to the WGS-10 satellite includes producing loop heat pipes, standard heat pipes and payload pallet boom tubes.

Northrop Grumman facilities in Beltsville, Maryland; Clearfield, Magna and Promontory, Utah; Commerce and San Diego, California; and Iuka, Mississippi, all contributed to the effort.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 02:18:02 UTC
