NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Raises 2019 Adjusted EPS Outlook

0
07/24/2019 | 07:34am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said Wednesday it was raising its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for 2019.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings a share of $19.30 to $19.55, up from its previous outlook of $18.90 to $19.30.

The company is also forecasting operating margin of high 10%, compared with its prior outlook of mid to high 10%.

Northrop Grumman still expects revenue of about $34 billion for the year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at Aisha.Al-Muslim@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 968 M
EBIT 2019 3 708 M
Net income 2019 3 257 M
Debt 2019 10 976 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 55 013 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.29%55 013
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.86%116 441
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.65%101 092
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.44%53 594
RAYTHEON17.74%50 505
BAE SYSTEMS15.55%21 137
