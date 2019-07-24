Northrop Grumman : Raises 2019 Adjusted EPS Outlook

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said Wednesday it was raising its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for 2019.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings a share of $19.30 to $19.55, up from its previous outlook of $18.90 to $19.30.

The company is also forecasting operating margin of high 10%, compared with its prior outlook of mid to high 10%.

Northrop Grumman still expects revenue of about $34 billion for the year.

