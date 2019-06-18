Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet-powered tactical missile systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:01am EDT

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of collaboration, Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) have signed a teaming agreement to develop, produce and integrate Northrop Grumman's scramjet combustors to power Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons. The teaming agreement uses the combined capabilities of both companies to accelerate development and demonstrate readiness to produce the next generation of tactical missile systems.

Scramjet engines use high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion to enable sustained flight at hypersonic speeds. Such speeds reduce flight times and increase weapon survivability, effectiveness and flexibility.

"The Raytheon/Northrop Grumman team is quickly developing air-breathing hypersonic weapons to keep our nation ahead of the threat," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "This agreement combines Raytheon's decades of tactical missile expertise with Northrop Grumman's extensive scramjet engine development experience to produce the best possible weapons."

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon are working under a $200 million Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, program contract to deliver an affordable, effective and producible cruise missile for DARPA and the U.S. Air Force. 

"This teaming agreement extends our strong partnership with Raytheon on this critical technology capability. Our deep heritage in propulsion, fuzes and warheads will help accelerate readiness of tomorrow's missiles to meet range, survivability, safety and lethality requirements," said Mike Kahn, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Defense Systems. "Together with Raytheon, we intend to make great strides toward improving our nation's high-speed weapon systems, which are critical to enhancing our warfighters' capabilities for greater standoff and quicker time to target."

Under the agreement, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman will continue to collaborate on HAWC and future air-breathing hypersonic missiles. Both companies are investing in hypersonic technologies and programs to ensure the military has a robust portfolio. 

About Northrop Grumman                                                                                           
Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Paris Air Show
Raytheon
John B. Patterson
+1.520.440.2194
John_B_Patterson@raytheon.com

Northrop Grumman
Melissa Sheets
+1.443.591.0664
melissa.sheets@ngc.com

USA
Raytheon
Carri Karuhn
+1.520.746.2018
rmspr@raytheon.com

Hypersonic vehicles operate at extreme speeds and high altitudes. Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are teaming to accelerate air-breathing hypersonic vehicle development.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-northrop-grumman-sign-teaming-agreement-on-scramjet-powered-tactical-missile-systems-300870032.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
05:10aNorthrop engine teams with Raytheon hypersonic program
RE
05:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet..
PR
06/17NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces LCR-350B Attitude and Heading Reference System
PU
06/17LOCKHEED : No concern that Raytheon-UTC merger will affect F-35 program
RE
06/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
AQ
06/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and simi..
PU
06/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Awarded Contract to Provide Marine Corps Full-Rate Production..
AQ
06/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Recognizes Small Business Suppliers with World Class Team Awa..
AQ
06/12Defense Firms Face Shifting Priorities -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Defense Consolidation Continues as Spending Priorities Shift
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About