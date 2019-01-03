Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Receives $3.6 Billion IDIQ Contract for Infrared Countermeasures Systems

01/03/2019 | 08:39pm CET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Jan. 3, 2018 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has received a $3.6 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems and support from the U.S. Air Force. Under the IDIQ, the Air Force may issue task or delivery order awards up to the ceiling amount specified in the contract. Work under the contract is set to conclude in 2025. The initial task order is $2.4 million for logistics support services.

Northrop Grumman has been selected to provide infrared countermeasure systems under a $3.6 billion IDIQ award from the U.S. Air Force.

Northrop Grumman's LAIRCM system protects aircrews by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats without the need for user intervention.

'This new IDIQ award extends Northrop Grumman's multi-decade support of successful aircrew protection provided by our infrared countermeasure systems, and demonstrates our customer's confidence in LAIRCM's ability to address the rapidly changing threat environment,' said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman infrared countermeasures are enabling missions worldwide, having been installed on more than 1,800 aircraft of more than 80 types worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.northropgrumman.com/Capabilities/DIRCM/

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 19:38:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 059 M
EBIT 2018 3 832 M
Net income 2018 3 319 M
Debt 2018 11 475 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 12,96
P/E ratio 2019 13,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 42 775 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 326 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley G. Bush Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathy J. Warden President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.60%42 775
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%93 505
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.10%75 296
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.00%46 573
RAYTHEON0.00%43 865
ROLLS-ROYCE-2.48%19 263
