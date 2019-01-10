Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 02:51:44 pm
256.96 USD   +1.91%
2018Italy's drone ambitions crash-land as Piaggio Aero loses only client
RE
2018NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Raises 2018 Earnings Estimate
DJ
2018Lockheed Rides Rise in Military Sales -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : Receives LITENING Targeting Pod IDIQ Award with $1.3 Billion Potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:04pm EST

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Jan. 10, 2019 - The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) a $1.3 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for LITENING advanced targeting pod sustainment, production, software and upgrades.

Northrop Grumman's LITENING advanced targeting pod includes a suite of advanced high-resolution sensors and a data link for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and target acquisition.

'Since the first generation of the Northrop Grumman LITENING pod, we have been providing this mission critical capability with our top priority of ensuring that LITENING is ready for any mission, any time,' said Brent Toland, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. 'This initial logistics award continues our 24/7 commitment to LITENING operators and maintainers.'

LITENING is in service with major components of the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, the Marine Corps and several international customers. It has been integrated on a wide range of platforms, including AV-8B, A-10, B-52, C-130, F-15, F-16 and F/A-18.

LITENING features high definition video, 1K FLIR and charged-coupled device sensors, laser imaging sensors and multiple plug-and-play data link options. Any LITENING pod can be upgraded to the latest configuration due to its modular design.

For more information on LITENING, please visit http://www.northropgrumman.com/Capabilities/LITENING/

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
02:04pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives LITENING Targeting Pod IDIQ Award with $1.3 Billion ..
PU
10:45aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 2018..
AQ
01/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 2018..
AQ
01/09Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 201..
GL
01/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : receives $3.6 Billion contract for Infrared Countermeasures S..
AQ
01/04NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives $3.6 Billion IDIQ Contract for Infrared Countermeasu..
AQ
01/03NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Receives $3.6 Billion IDIQ Contract for Infrared Countermeasu..
PU
2018NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Alphabet, Northrop Grumman and Perrigo skid while Nike rises
AQ
2018Japan's government approves record defence spending, seventh straight annual ..
RE
2018NORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Provide Advanced Electronic Warfare Simulation and Trainin..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 059 M
EBIT 2018 3 832 M
Net income 2018 3 278 M
Debt 2018 11 596 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 13,38
P/E ratio 2019 13,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 43 778 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 320 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.47%43 778
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.27%94 385
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.07%76 949
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.92%47 650
RAYTHEON2.52%44 943
ROLLS-ROYCE4.19%20 961
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.