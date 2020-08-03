Northrop Grumman : Releases Its 2019 Sustainability Report

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Aug. 3, 2020 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's continued commitment to sustainability across its environmental, social and governance efforts.

Report highlights include:

Environment

Reducing 35.5 percent in greenhouse gas emissions since 2010, exceeding our year-end 2020 goal of 30 percent

146 million gallons in annual water savings from projects implemented in 2019, achieving a reduction from our base year of nearly 10 percent

Diversity

The company achieved its five-year employee diversity goals in 2019, and since 2010, and has made significant progress increasing diversity across its early-, mid- and senior-management levels

One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity and number one for both veterans and people with disabilities in 2019

Corporate Citizenship

$34.8 million contributed directly to programs from Northrop Grumman, the Northrop Grumman Foundation and our employees

Named as one of Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Governance

Continuing our emphasis on diversity within our supply chain by awarding 38.4 percent (or $4.3 billion) of domestic spending to small business suppliers

Receiving the highest possible score on the new Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center for our United States Network

The 2019 report is consistent with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines. GRI is a third-party organization that has developed a widely-used environmental, social and governance reporting framework.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.