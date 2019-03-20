Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Selected by US Army for R4 IDIQ Valued at $982 Million

03/20/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. - March 20, 2019 - The U.S. Army has selected Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) as one of multiple companies competing for task orders issued under R4, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $982 million. 

Northrop Grumman will support a full-spectrum of the U.S. Army's cyber and electronic warfare initiatives through the R4 IDIQ.

The contract will enable the Army to procure an entire range of cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA) aimed at advancing the force's lethality in non-kinetic engagements across warfare domains. 

'Northrop Grumman is proud to be selected by the U.S. Army to deliver world class cyber and electronic warfare capabilities to the nation's warfighters,' said Ginger Wierzbanowski, vice president, cyber and intelligence mission solutions, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. 'Our work on R4 will help ensure our Army forces can rapidly identify, develop and leverage the full range of CEMA effects necessary to deter, deny and prevail on the battlefield.' 

To expand the Army's non-kinetic arsenal, the contract will support cyber and electronic warfare research and technology development, studies and analyses, integration support, laboratory demonstrations, integrated systems development, testing, performance verification, fabrication, logistics, technical support services and cyber security.

'The need to improve our warfighters' ability to compete on an integrated battlefield, especially prior to traditional armed conflict, cannot be overstated,' said Wierzbanowski.  'We look forward to collaborating with the Army on this important strategic effort.'

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:09:10 UTC
