NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Showcasing Technology Expertise, Industry Partnerships During Avalon 2019

02/19/2019 | 07:24pm EST

CANBERRA, Australia - Feb. 20, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will feature an array of technologies related to autonomous systems, 5th generation battlespace integration, platform stewardship, cyber, space and kinetics at the Australian International Airshow and Defence Exposition from Feb. 26 to March 3.

The company's booth (Hall 3: 3M19) will feature interactive demonstrations of joint battle management, maritime situational awareness and joint force integration. In addition, Northrop Grumman will highlight the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile, the Palletised Weapon System, satellite servicing and communications satellite capabilities, all the work of its newest sector, Innovation Systems.

A full-scale model of Northrop Grumman's MQ-4C Triton will be located on the Royal Australian Air Force's 'Jericho Trail.' In June 2018, the Australian government announced its plan to purchase the unmanned aircraft system. As a high altitude long endurance system, Triton will significantly enhance the Commonwealth's maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. An MQ-8C Fire Scout full-scale model will be located opposite the Conference Centre entrance. Fire Scout is a combat proven, autonomous helicopter system that has completed more than 16,600 flight hours over 6,200 sorties. Northrop Grumman will also introduce the Firebird product line at the show with a scale model in the exhibit, highlighting a new approach to multi-mission flexibility across the Asia-Pacific region.

During Avalon, Northrop Grumman Australia will renew its strategic alliance agreement with the Defence Science and Technology Group and will sign the Australian Industry Capability deed with the Commonwealth, thus demonstrating the company's commitment to promote local capability. These partnerships and investments represent Northrop Grumman's efforts to reinforce its position as a defence prime contractor and systems integrator.

'We are excited to highlight the milestones we have accomplished since the last airshow, as well as showcase our capabilities that support the Australian Defence Force today and into the future,' said Warren King, interim chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia.

Check out our media kit for a complete look at the company's capabilities on display at Avalon. Stay informed of Northrop Grumman Australia information and activities by visiting northropgrumman.com.au.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

 

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 00:23:07 UTC
