NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Northrop Grumman : Six Northrop Grumman Employees Honored at 2018 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference and STEM Career Fair

10/09/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Oct. 9, 2018 -Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) employees Andrew Choi, Steven Kim, Madhavan Komanduri, David E. Lee, Alexander Szeto and Michael Yao were honored at the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) eighth annual National Conference and STEM Career Fair held this weekend in Chicago. The SASE conference provides Asian heritage students and professionals an opportunity to come together for personal development and networking. It is also a chance for SASE members and conference attendees to speak with a large number of hiring employers and it supports SASE's mission to 'help prepare Asian heritage scientists and engineers for success in the global business world.'

Choi received the SASE promising professional award for his potential and his leadership, initiative and professional achievement. He is a test design engineering program manager in Northrop Grumman Mission Systems leading a team responsible for engineering, developing and manufacturing specialized test systems for development programs. He is the enterprise chair of the Northrop Grumman Asian Pacific Professional Network employee resource group (ERG).

Kim received a SASE technical/research/business achievement award which goes to individuals who have designed, developed, managed, or assisted in the development of a product, service, system, business or intellectual property that is a substantial achievement in the field. He is an optical engineer and technical fellow in Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. He leads sensor design and is involved in the development of navigation systems.

Komanduri is a program manager and technical fellow in Northrop Grumman Technology Services. He received the SASE information technologist of the year award for his significant and measureable contributions, and his commitment to the advancement of information technology. He supports Northrop Grumman federal and civilian programs.

Lee received the SASE engineer/scientist of the year award for his significant and measureable contributions, and his dedication to the advancement of engineering and science. He is a program manager in Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems supporting advanced technologies.

Szeto is a senior systems engineer in Northrop Grumman Mission Systems supporting systems engineering products and processes. He received the SASE service impact award and for his measureable contributions to the local/global community through volunteerism and his support to diverse populations.

Yao is a software developer in Northrop Grumman Mission Systems involved in model based engineering.  He received the SASE ERG leadership award for his work with Northrop Grumman ERGs including the Asian Pacific Professional Network.

To view pictures of the awards winners, click here.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:37:00 UTC
