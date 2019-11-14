Northrop Grumman : Sponsors 19th Annual STEM Conference for Girls

On Nov. 9, Northrop Grumman hosted the 19th annual Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) conference in Northern Utah. Roughly 400 girls from grades six through nine attended the event at Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City.

Jamie Kent, principal of Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, delivered a wonderful keynote address at the 2019 Northern Utah Expanding Your Horizons conference, sponsored and coordinated by Northrop Grumman for the 19th year.

EYH is a nationwide organization that seeks to inspire girls to recognize their potential, pursue opportunities in STEM careers, and show them their future is unlimited.

The conference is structured to enable students to participate in three hands-on, STEM-related workshops, selected from 22 options. Each workshop is led by a woman in a STEM profession who serves as a role model empowering participants to see themselves in STEM-related careers.

One of 22 workshops the students could choose from, Roller Coasters - License to Thrill, taught students how to use engineering design and problem solving approaches to 'build the coolest roller coaster that actually works.'

Jamie Kent, Box Elder Middle School's principal, opened the conference with a keynote address to the students. 'This is an exciting time to be in a STEM field; there is so much to discover and create, but the world needs perspectives and ideas from both men and women,' Kent said.

The workshops spanned a variety of fun, hands-on activities, including learning what it takes to be a doctor, rocket scientist, chemist, engineer, computer programmer and more.

Over the past 19 years, more than 7,000 girls have attended the Northrop Grumman-sponsored conference. Many have chosen to pursue college degrees in STEM, and some have even come back to EYH to serve as workshop presenters.

Fingerprints Forever demonstrated ways mold making affects our everyday lives and science.

'This is an amazing event to help empower girls by showing them the variety of opportunities STEM can provide. Knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math only opens up more doors,' said Jessica Widrick, this year's chairperson and principal structural engineer, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. 'STEM careers are attainable for all, which is what these girls get to see at EYH; women who love, enjoy, or have careers in STEM-related fields.'

The Northern Utah EYH conference is just one of many ways that Northrop Grumman encourages the next generation to pursue careers in STEM. Learn more about the company's corporate sponsorships here: www.northropgrumman.com/stem.

Students liked the way 'Don't Shock Me' explained the science behind why static electricity happens and why it's important to understand.