NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
Northrop Grumman Statement in Support of the Presidential Report: Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Resiliency of the United States

10/06/2018 | 12:18am CEST

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Oct. 5, 2018 -In support of President Donald Trump's announcement and assessment of the manufacturing and defense industrial base, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) issued the following statement:

'We applaud the release of this report and thank the President for his leadership in reinvigorating the U.S. defense industrial base, which is so important to our nation's security and economy.'

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:17:04 UTC
