NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 10:02:09 pm
Northrop Grumman : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/24/2018 | 05:32pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ [

NOC ]

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Transfer of shares between trusts.

  • 2. Held in the Northrop Grumman Savings and Investment Plan (the "Plan"), a qualified profit sharing plan, as of August 22, 2018. Share totals with respect to the Plan are based upon unit accounting and therefore may reflect a change in units attributable to an individual though no acquisition or disposition occurred.

/s/ Jennifer C. McGarey, Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

08/24/2018

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 21:31:02 UTC
