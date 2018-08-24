Northrop Grumman : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ [

NOC ]

Explanation of Responses:

1. Transfer of shares between trusts.

2. Held in the Northrop Grumman Savings and Investment Plan (the "Plan"), a qualified profit sharing plan, as of August 22, 2018. Share totals with respect to the Plan are based upon unit accounting and therefore may reflect a change in units attributable to an individual though no acquisition or disposition occurred.

/s/ Jennifer C. McGarey, Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

08/24/2018

